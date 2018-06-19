World Cup 2018 goal tracker: Golden Boot race and every goal from every game in Russia
You can't catch every moment of World Cup action, so we're here to bring you the ones you miss
Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.
The World Cup is upon us, which means it's time to take your sick days and watch as much soccer as you possibly can. However, with overlapping matches, bathroom breaks and engagements with people that don't appreciate soccer as much as they should, you're bound to miss a few moments at this year's World Cup.
And missing moments can mean missing goals. You never know when someone is going to head in that perfect cross or make some ridiculous strike, so you can't pick and choose which moments you miss. With that in mind, we're bringing you every goal from this year's World Cup below, starting with Russia vs. Saudi Arabia and ending on July 15 when a champion is presented the World Cup trophy.
Five players have scored more than one goal thus far in the tournament. Below you'll find a list of the top scorers in Russia.
Top goalscorers of the 2018 World Cup
- Cristiano Ronaldo, 3 goals
- Denis Cheryshev, 2 goals
- Diego Costa, 2 goals
- Harry Kane, 2 goals
- Romelu Lukaku, 2 goals
Look below when the games start to see every goal that you missed or just want to see again.
June 19: Japan 2, Colombia 1
Colombia went down a man in just the third minute of the match, when a Carlos Sanchez hand ball led to a Shinji Kagawa (6') penalty kick goal. Colombia eventually responded on a gorgeous free-kick from Juan Fernando Quintero (39') that went under the wall. After knocking on the door for much of the second half, Japan reclaimed the lead for the last time on a header from Yuya Osako (73').
June 18: England 2, Tunisia 1
Tunisia held its own after an early onslaught, but Harry Kane's two goals (11', 90+1') barely gave England the edge. A penalty from Ferjani Sassi (35') equalized a 1-0 match, but Kane's goal in stoppage time simply came at the best moment.
June 18: Belgium 3, Panama 0
Panama's first World Cup match didn't go as planned, but you can't face much firmer competition than Belgium. After threatening throughout the first half, Dries Mertens (47') put Belgium on the board with a wonderful volley. Romelu Lukaku (69', 75') added two more goals to cement the win.
June 18: Sweden 1, South Korea 0
Sweden tops South Korea behind captain Andreas Granqvist's penalty kick goal (65').
June 17: Brazil 1, Switzerland 1
Brazil's Philippe Coutinho (20') and Switzerland's Steven Zuber (50') found the back of the net in a 1-1 draw.
June 17: Mexico 1, Germany 0
A first-half goal by Mexico's Hirving Lozano (35') helped El Tri earn a massive upset over the reigning World Cup champs.
June 17: Serbia 1, Costa Rica 0
A free kick goal by Serbia's Aleksandar Kolarov (56') proved to be the difference.
June 16: Croatia 2, Nigeria 0
Croatia cruised to a win in their opener, with Nigeria's Oghenekaro Etebo (32') knocking the ball into his own net in the first half for what was the winning goal. Luka Modric (71') made no mistake on a penalty kick later in the match, finishing with accuracy.
June 16: Denmark 1, Peru 0
Peru was unable to capitalize on their chances in the first hour of this match before Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen (59') delivered what would be the only goal of the match.
June 16: Argentina 1, Iceland 1
Sergio Aguero (19') put Argentina on the board with a tough-to-stop strike into the top left corner of the net. Iceland quickly responded thanks to Alfred Finnbogason (23'), who scored his team's first ever World Cup goal. Despite chances later in the match, that's how things would end in this one.
June 16: France 2, Australia 1
Australia's penalty kick goal from Mile Jedinak (62') was not enough against France. An Antoine Griezmann penalty kick goal (58') and a late score by Paul Pogba (80') was enough to give Les Bleus the win.
June 15: Portugal 3, Spain 3
Ronaldo stole the storylines for this match, but Spain still came away from it with a point against Portugal in spite of his ridiculous performance. Diego Costa put up a pair of equalizers of his own before Nacho gave Spain its first lead, which Ronaldo of course erased.
June 15: Iran 1, Morocco 0
Aziz Bouhaddouz of Morocco scored an own goal (95') deep into stoppage time to give Iran the win.
June 15: Uruguay 1, Egypt 0
Uruguay's Jose Giminez (89') scored late to give Uruguay a win in a nail-biter.
June 14: Russia 5, Saudi Arabia 0
Russia's Yury Gazinskiy (11'), Denis Cheryshev (42', 90' +1), Artem Dzyuba (71') and Aleksandr Golovin (90' +4) all found the back of the net in the opening game:
-
Watch World Cup in English and Spanish
Here's what to know if you want to watch in English or Spanish
-
Kane scores dramatic late winner
For the first time since 2006, the English national team starts group stage play with three...
-
Russia vs. Egypt preview
It's the second game for both of these teams in Group A play
-
Poland vs. Senegal preview
The speed of Senegal could cause some problems against Poland's back line
-
Colombia vs. Japan preview
The South American dark horses open up their World Cup play on Tuesday against Japan
-
World Cup DFS, June 19: Best DK lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...