World Cup 2018: Harry Kane saves England, Belgium finds scoring touch and more from Day 5

Day 5 of the 2018 World Cup gave us plenty. There were seven goals, three victors, late drama and a bug infestation. Here's everything you need to know as Sweden played South Korea, Belgium took on Panama and England faced Tunisia in Russia:

Harry hero saves the day

Harry Kane came to the rescue as England won 2-1 at the death against Tunisia. It was a game England dominated when it came to possession and chances, but the scoring touch was off for the most part until Kane's timely finish at the end.

That's got to be annoying for the Tunisia team, who thought they had a draw at least. Also annoying, did you see those bugs?

Belgium spoils Panama's World Cup debut

Belgium started slow but finished fast, beating the World Cup newcomers 3-0 on Monday. It was a game that should have been over at the half, but Panama was physical and somehow held Belgium to no goals in the first half. That all changed quickly in the second as Belgium ran away with it and created some momentum for themselves in the Group Stage. Romelu Lukaku also looks to be getting his scoring touch at the right time.

Sweden gets help from VAR

Sweden topped South Korea 1-0 thanks to help from the video assistant referee. A penalty was confirmed in the second half, and Andreas Granqvist did the rest. After the first set of matches, not many people had Sweden and Mexico sitting atop the group.

Group F outlook

One more win for Sweden and Mexico should be enough to get either into the knockout stage, while Germany and South Korea are under serious pressure. Mexico also has their toughest match already out of the way while Sweden meets up with Germany on Saturday in a potential must-win situation.

Group G outlook

As expected, it's Belgium and England atop the group. They don't play until the third group stage match, so their next contests are winnable and both could be through to the Round of 16 before that match is even played.

Tuesday's schedule

Colombia vs. Japan, 8 a.m. ET (PREVIEW)

Poland vs. Senegal, 11 a.m. ET (PREVIEW)

Russia vs. Egypt, 2 p.m. ET (PREVIEW)