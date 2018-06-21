World Cup 2018: Here's a crazy tiebreaker scenario between Spain, Portugal that could be decided by yellow, red cards

Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.

Group B at the 2018 FIFA Men's World Cup in Russia has the potential to get real weird. The group is comprised of Iran, Portugal, pain and Morocco, which has already been eliminated following a loss on Wednesday. That leaves us three teams fighting for the final two spots. Nos. 1-3 are a lot murkier in the standings, with the potential to get way murkier in the final matchday of the group.

Group B standings

Spain -- 4 points Portugal -- 4 points Iran -- 3 points Morocco -- 0 points (eliminated)

Spain's final match of group play will be against Morocco on Monday. Portugal will face Iran at the same start time. Both matches can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).

Iran's win over Morocco in the first match made this group a bit messier than expected. Now, if Iran loses, then Spain and Portugal make it out without an issue. If Spain and Iran win, Spain and Iran make it out of Group B. If Spain and Portugal win or draw with identical scores, they advance. However, if Portugal and Spain lose in a specific way, it gets weird. And weird is what we care about.

Basically, if Spain loses to Morocco 2-1 while Portugal loses to Iran 2-1 (and this is just an example, it applies to any score in which both squads lose), then we're going deep into tiebreakers.

Fair Play is determined by bookings from FIFA officials. Spain has one Fair Play point, a yellow card received by Sergio Busquets. Portugal, meanwhile, has two yellows -- one for Adrien Silva and one for Bruno Fernandes.

Here's a breakdown of how teams advance out of group play:

Number of points in group play (Three for a win, one for a draw) (Spain 4, Portugal 4) Goal difference in group matches (Spain +1, Portugal +1) Goals scored in group matches (Spain 4, Portugal 4) Number of points in games played vs. each other (0 apiece) Goal difference resulting from group matches vs. each other (0) Number of goals scored in matches vs. each other (3 apiece) Number of points in Fair Play conduct Drawing of lots by FIFA

Fair play points breakdown:

Minus one for yellow card

Minus three for indirect red card

Minus four for direct red card

Minus five for yellow and direct red

If Spain picks up a yellow card against Morocco and Portugal doesn't against Iran, then advancement would (hilariously) come down to a draw of lots by FIFA's organizing committee. Now, sit back and really think about the fallout of Portugal and Spain being decided by a draw while Iran sits comfortably atop the standings. What a world.

Basically, if you like tiebreaker anarchy, root for Iran and Morocco. Portugal and Spain were both heavily favored to make it out of this group, so any scenario in which the two squads are pitted against each other is, frankly, the funniest scenario.