World Cup 2018: How to watch in English and Spanish in the United States, complete TV, online streaming schedule

Here's what to know if you want to watch in English or Spanish

The 2018 World Cup is right around the corner, and you won't want to miss the action. You can watch the matches on TV or stream them online on your computer mobile device, and CBS Sports will be providing coverage all tournament long. But what if you want to specifically watch the games in English or Spanish?

In the United States, Fox has the rights for the tournament in English, while Telemundo has the Spanish broadcasting rights. Fox will air some games on its national network channel and on FS1, while Spanish games will be jump between Telemundo and NBC Universo. But which channel is specifically airing the games you want to see? Additionally, the Fox Sports Go app will stream the games, as will the Telemundo Deportes app.  

Also, you can stream many of the games and possibly all of the games (depending on your local Fox channel) through fuboTV (try for free). 

Note: First channel listed is in English and second is in Spanish.

Thursday, June 14


Russia vs. Saudi Arabia

11 a.m. ET

Moscow

Fox and Telemundo

Friday, June 15


Egypt vs. Uruguay

8 a.m. ET

Yekaterinburg

FS1 and Telemundo

Morocco vs. Iran

11 a.m. ET

Saint Petersburg

Fox and Telemundo

Portugal vs. Spain

2 p.m. ET

Sochi

Fox and Telemundo

Saturday, June 16


France vs. Australia

6 a.m. ET

Kazan

FS1 and Telemundo

Argentina vs. Iceland

10 a.m. ET

Moscow

Fox and Telemundo

Peru vs. Denmark

12 p.m. ET

Saransk

FS1 and Telemundo

Croatia vs. Nigeria

3 p.m. ET

Kaliningrad

FS1 and Telemundo

Sunday, June 17


Costa Rica vs. Serbia

8 a.m. ET

Samara

Fox and Telemundo

Germany vs. Mexico

11 a.m. ET

Moscow

FS1 and Telemundo

Brazil vs. Switzerland

2 p.m. ET

Rostov

FS1 and Telemundo

Monday, June 18


Sweden vs. South Korea

8 a.m. ET

Nizhny Novgorod

FS1 and Telemundo

Belgium vs. Panama

11 a.m. ET

Sochi

FS1 and Telemundo

Tunisia vs. England

2 p.m. ET

Volgograd

FS1 and Telemundo

Tuesday, June 19


Poland vs. Senegal

8 a.m. ET

Moscow

FS1 and Telemundo

Colombia vs. Japan

11 a.m. ET

Saransk

Fox and Telemundo

Russia vs. Egypt

2 p.m. ET

Saint Petersburg

Fox and Telemundo

Wednesday, June 20


Portugal vs. Morocco

8 a.m. ET

Moscow

FS1 and Telemundo

Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia

11 a.m. ET

Rostov

Fox and Telemundo

Iran vs. Spain

2 p.m. ET

Kazan

Fox and Telemundo

Thursday, June 21


France vs. Peru

8 a.m. ET

Yekaterinburg

FS1 and Telemundo

Denmark vs. Australia

11 a.m. ET

Samara

Fox and Telemundo

Argentina vs. Croatia

2 p.m. ET

Nizhny Novgorod

Fox and Telemundo

Friday, June 22


Brazil vs. Costa Rica

8 a.m. ET

Saint Petersburg

FS1 and Telemundo

Nigeria vs. Iceland

11 a.m. ET

Volgograd

Fox and Telemundo

Serbia vs. Switzerland

2 p.m. ET

Kaliningrad

Fox and Telemundo

Saturday, June 23


Belgium vs. Tunisia

8 a.m. ET

Moscow

Fox and Telemundo

Germany vs. Sweden

11 a.m. ET

Sochi

Fox and Telemundo

South Korea vs. Mexico

2 p.m. ET

Rostov

Fox and Telemundo

Sunday, June 24


England vs. Panama

8 a.m. ET

Nizhny Novgorod

FS1 and Telemundo

Japan vs. Senegal

11 a.m. ET

Yekaterinburg

Fox and Telemundo

Poland vs. Colombia

2 p.m. ET

Kazan

Fox and Telemundo

Monday, June 25


Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt

10 a.m. ET

Volgograd

FS1 and NBC Universo

Uruguay vs. Russia

10 a.m. ET

Samara

Fox and Telemundo

Iran vs. Portugal

2 p.m. ET

Saransk

Fox and Telemundo

Spain vs. Morocco

2 p.m. ET

Kaliningrad

FS1 and NBC Universo

Tuesday, June 26


Australia vs. Peru

10 a.m. ET

Sochi

FS1 and Telemundo

Denmark vs. France

10 a.m. ET

Moscow

Fox and NBC Universo

Iceland vs. Croatia

2 p.m. ET

Rostov

FS1 and NBC Universo

Nigeria vs. Argentina

2 p.m. ET

Saint Petersburg

Fox and Telemundo

Wednesday, June 27


South Korea vs. Germany

10 a.m. ET

Kazan

FS1 and NBC Universo

Mexico vs. Sweden

10 a.m. ET

Yekaterinburg

Fox and Telemundo

Switzerland vs. Costa Rica

2 p.m. ET

Nizhny Novgorod

FS1 and NBC Universo

Serbia vs. Brazil

2 p.m. ET

Saint Petersburg

Fox and Telemundo

Thursday, June 28


Japan vs. Poland

10 a.m. ET

Volgograd

FS1 and NBC Universo

Senegal vs. Colombia

10 a.m. ET

Samara

Fox and Telemundo

England vs. Belgium

2 p.m. ET

Kaliningrad

Fox and Telemundo

Panama vs. Tunisia

2 p.m. ET

Saransk

FS1 and NBC Universo

