World Cup 2018: How to watch in English and Spanish in the United States, complete TV, online streaming schedule
Here's what to know if you want to watch in English or Spanish
The 2018 World Cup is right around the corner, and you won't want to miss the action. You can watch the matches on TV or stream them online on your computer mobile device, and CBS Sports will be providing coverage all tournament long. But what if you want to specifically watch the games in English or Spanish?
In the United States, Fox has the rights for the tournament in English, while Telemundo has the Spanish broadcasting rights. Fox will air some games on its national network channel and on FS1, while Spanish games will be jump between Telemundo and NBC Universo. But which channel is specifically airing the games you want to see? Additionally, the Fox Sports Go app will stream the games, as will the Telemundo Deportes app.
Also, you can stream many of the games and possibly all of the games (depending on your local Fox channel) through fuboTV (try for free).
Note: First channel listed is in English and second is in Spanish.
|Thursday, June 14
Russia vs. Saudi Arabia
11 a.m. ET
Moscow
Fox and Telemundo
|Friday, June 15
Egypt vs. Uruguay
8 a.m. ET
Yekaterinburg
FS1 and Telemundo
Morocco vs. Iran
11 a.m. ET
Saint Petersburg
Fox and Telemundo
Portugal vs. Spain
2 p.m. ET
Sochi
Fox and Telemundo
|Saturday, June 16
France vs. Australia
6 a.m. ET
Kazan
FS1 and Telemundo
Argentina vs. Iceland
10 a.m. ET
Moscow
Fox and Telemundo
Peru vs. Denmark
12 p.m. ET
Saransk
FS1 and Telemundo
Croatia vs. Nigeria
3 p.m. ET
Kaliningrad
FS1 and Telemundo
|Sunday, June 17
Costa Rica vs. Serbia
8 a.m. ET
Samara
Fox and Telemundo
Germany vs. Mexico
11 a.m. ET
Moscow
FS1 and Telemundo
Brazil vs. Switzerland
2 p.m. ET
Rostov
FS1 and Telemundo
|Monday, June 18
Sweden vs. South Korea
8 a.m. ET
Nizhny Novgorod
FS1 and Telemundo
Belgium vs. Panama
11 a.m. ET
Sochi
FS1 and Telemundo
Tunisia vs. England
2 p.m. ET
Volgograd
FS1 and Telemundo
|Tuesday, June 19
Poland vs. Senegal
8 a.m. ET
Moscow
FS1 and Telemundo
Colombia vs. Japan
11 a.m. ET
Saransk
Fox and Telemundo
Russia vs. Egypt
2 p.m. ET
Saint Petersburg
Fox and Telemundo
|Wednesday, June 20
Portugal vs. Morocco
8 a.m. ET
Moscow
FS1 and Telemundo
Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia
11 a.m. ET
Rostov
Fox and Telemundo
Iran vs. Spain
2 p.m. ET
Kazan
Fox and Telemundo
|Thursday, June 21
France vs. Peru
8 a.m. ET
Yekaterinburg
FS1 and Telemundo
Denmark vs. Australia
11 a.m. ET
Samara
Fox and Telemundo
Argentina vs. Croatia
2 p.m. ET
Nizhny Novgorod
Fox and Telemundo
|Friday, June 22
Brazil vs. Costa Rica
8 a.m. ET
Saint Petersburg
FS1 and Telemundo
Nigeria vs. Iceland
11 a.m. ET
Volgograd
Fox and Telemundo
Serbia vs. Switzerland
2 p.m. ET
Kaliningrad
Fox and Telemundo
|Saturday, June 23
Belgium vs. Tunisia
8 a.m. ET
Moscow
Fox and Telemundo
Germany vs. Sweden
11 a.m. ET
Sochi
Fox and Telemundo
South Korea vs. Mexico
2 p.m. ET
Rostov
Fox and Telemundo
|Sunday, June 24
England vs. Panama
8 a.m. ET
Nizhny Novgorod
FS1 and Telemundo
Japan vs. Senegal
11 a.m. ET
Yekaterinburg
Fox and Telemundo
Poland vs. Colombia
2 p.m. ET
Kazan
Fox and Telemundo
|Monday, June 25
Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt
10 a.m. ET
Volgograd
FS1 and NBC Universo
Uruguay vs. Russia
10 a.m. ET
Samara
Fox and Telemundo
Iran vs. Portugal
2 p.m. ET
Saransk
Fox and Telemundo
Spain vs. Morocco
2 p.m. ET
Kaliningrad
FS1 and NBC Universo
|Tuesday, June 26
Australia vs. Peru
10 a.m. ET
Sochi
FS1 and Telemundo
Denmark vs. France
10 a.m. ET
Moscow
Fox and NBC Universo
Iceland vs. Croatia
2 p.m. ET
Rostov
FS1 and NBC Universo
Nigeria vs. Argentina
2 p.m. ET
Saint Petersburg
Fox and Telemundo
|Wednesday, June 27
South Korea vs. Germany
10 a.m. ET
Kazan
FS1 and NBC Universo
Mexico vs. Sweden
10 a.m. ET
Yekaterinburg
Fox and Telemundo
Switzerland vs. Costa Rica
2 p.m. ET
Nizhny Novgorod
FS1 and NBC Universo
Serbia vs. Brazil
2 p.m. ET
Saint Petersburg
Fox and Telemundo
|Thursday, June 28
Japan vs. Poland
10 a.m. ET
Volgograd
FS1 and NBC Universo
Senegal vs. Colombia
10 a.m. ET
Samara
Fox and Telemundo
England vs. Belgium
2 p.m. ET
Kaliningrad
Fox and Telemundo
Panama vs. Tunisia
2 p.m. ET
Saransk
FS1 and NBC Universo
