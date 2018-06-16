World Cup 2018: Iceland scores first-ever goal in tournament game against Argentina

Iceland qualified for its first-ever FIFA World Cup this year, becoming the smallest nation by population to ever clinch a World Cup berth. They didn't have to wait very long for their first goal in the tournament.

Its first game of the group stage came against Lionel Messi and Argentina -- one of the tournament favorites. But after Sergio Aguero scored in the 19th minute to give the Argentinians an early lead, Iceland responded quickly.

Alfred Finnbogason -- a striker for the German club FC Augsburg -- scored the historic first goal for Iceland just four minutes after Aguero's strike. The goal came off a rebound from the Argentinian keeper.

Iceland will have their work cut out for them if they want to advance out of Group D, as they're tied with Nigeria for worst odds in the group at +1200. But if they continue to find the back of the net with shots, they could surprise some teams. In any case, the underdogs from Iceland don't seem to be too intimidated as they kick off their first World Cup ever. This could be fun.