World Cup 2018: Iceland vs. Nigeria odds, expert picks, insider predictions

Iceland and Nigeria square off in in their second 2018 World Cup match on Friday at 11 a.m. ET. Both teams will be looking for the full three points if they have any chance of advancing out of Group D, which also features Croatia and Argentina. Iceland is posted at +165 for Friday's match, meaning you would need to wager $100 on an Iceland victory to gain a $165 profit. Nigeria is at +185 (risk $100 to win $185), while a draw is +205. The Over-Under on total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup match is 2.



Before you enter your 2018 World Cup picks, you have to see what European soccer expert David Sumpter has to say. Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics: Mathematical Adventures in the Beautiful Game," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Together with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In nearly three seasons since its inception, the Soccerbot is up an incredible 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds.

The Soccerbot already nailed Brazil-Switzerland playing to a draw (+360), Argentina-Iceland ending in a draw (+385) and Segenal upsetting Poland (+220), just to name a few of its spot-on predictions.



Now, the Soccerbot has digested the film, crunched the numbers and broken down every single player on Iceland and Nigeria's Russia 2018 rosters. The model has released a very strong money-line pick, which it's sharing over at SportsLine.



The model knows Nigeria played evenly with Croatia in its opener, but couldn't break through on the scoreboard in a 2-0 defeat. The Nigerians possessed the ball 47 percent of the time and had several quality scoring opportunities, but couldn't find the back of the net.



In order to advance to the 2018 World Cup knockout stage, Nigeria will almost assuredly need a victory. The Nigerians are led by rising star Kelechi Iheanacho, the 22-year-old Leicester City forward with eight international goals in his brief career.



The model also knows Iceland has Alfred Finnbogason, who scored the team's lone goal against Argentina in the opener. They'll also come armed with hero goaltender Hannes Halldorsson, who stopped Lionel Messi's penalty shot to preserve the 1-1 draw versus Argentina. However, Iceland will be without star winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) on Friday.



So which hungry nation wins Friday? Or does it end in a draw? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong Iceland-Nigeria money-line pick, all from a European soccer expert whose powerful model is up 1,800 percent in less than three years.