World Cup 2018: Iran vs. Morocco odds, expert picks, insider predictions

It's no stretch to say Morocco-Iran on Friday at 11:00 a.m. ET is a must-win for both teams. That's because they play in Group B, home to powerhouses Spain and Portugal. With only two teams from each group advancing to the 2018 World Cup knockout stage, Morocco and Iran both know they need the three points that come with a win if they have any hope of pulling an upset. Sportsbooks list Morocco at +125 (risk $100 to win $125), Iran at +275, and the draw at +200. The Over-Under for goals scored is 1.5.



Before you enter your picks, you have to see what European soccer expert David Sumpter has to say. Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that explains how math works inside the sport. Together with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In nearly three seasons since its inception, the Soccerbot is up an incredible 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds.



Now the Soccerbot has digested the film, crunched the numbers, and broken down every single player on Morocco and Iran. The model has released a very strong money line pick, which it's sharing over at SportsLine.



The model knows Iran went unbeaten in World Cup qualifying, winning 12 matches, drawing six, and notching 14 clean sheets. Striker Sardar Azmoun, 23 years old, will be difficult for Morocco to contain. He has scored 23 goals in 31 national appearances.



But the model also knows Morocco is favored for a reason. Morocco boasts 24-year-old forward Ayoub El Kaabi, who has 10 goals in eight caps. Morocco also has a bruising defense capable of shutting down Iran.



So which hungry nation wins Friday? Or does it end in a draw? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong Morocco-Iran money line pick, all from a European soccer expert whose powerful model is up 1,800 percent in less than three years.