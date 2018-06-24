World Cup 2018: Iran vs. Portugal odds, expert picks, insider predictions

It's a must-win scenario for Iran and Portugal when they meet in their third 2018 World Cup match Monday at 2 p.m. ET. Both squads will be looking for the full three points to advance out of Group B. Favored Portugal is posted at -150, meaning you would need to wager $150 on a Portuguese victory to gain a $100 profit. Iran is at +475 (risk $100 to win $475), while a draw is +260. The Over-Under on total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup match is 2.



Before you lock in your 2018 World Cup picks, you have to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Together with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In nearly three seasons since its inception, the Soccerbot is up an incredible 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds.

The Soccerbot has been on fire at Russia 2018. It nailed the draw between Australia and Denmark (+265), predicted Argentina and Iceland would end in a draw (+385), and picked Senegal (+220) to knock off Poland, just to name a few of its big wins. Anyone who has followed it is way up.



Now, Soccerbot has digested the film, crunched the numbers and broken down every single player on Iran and Portugal's rosters. The model has released a very strong money-line pick, which it's sharing over at SportsLine.



The model knows Iran was fortunate to defeat Morocco in its opener despite Morocco holding a decisive two-to-one edge in possession time. The Iranians were outplayed by Spain in their second game, but only lost by a respectable 1-0 score.



In order to advance to the 2018 World Cup knockout stage from a very competitive group, Iran will need another strong performance from Aziz Bouhaddouz. The striker, who was credited with a goal against Morocco, must seek out high-percentage scoring chances.



But the model also knows Portugal is led by 33-year-old, all-world forward Cristiano Ronaldo. The Real Madrid star has tallied four goals at Russia 2018 already and has scored at least one goal in four different World Cups.



So which hungry squad wins Monday? Or does it end in a draw? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong Iran-Portugal money-line pick, all from a European soccer expert whose powerful model is up 1,800 percent in less than three years.