World Cup 2018: Japan vs. Belgium odds, lines, expert picks, and insider predictions

Belgium was one of just three teams to win all of its group stage games at the 2018 World Cup. Now, Belgium faces Japan on Monday at 2 p.m. ET in a Round of 16 clash, with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals of Russia 2018. Belgium enters Monday's fixture as -260 money line favorites, meaning you'd need to bet $260 on a Belgian victory to win $100. Japan is an underdog at +750 (wager $100 to win $750), while a draw in regulation is +360. The over-under on total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup match is 2.5. Belgium is 6-1 to win the entire tournament after opening at 15-1, while Japan is listed at 250-1 World Cup odds to win.



The model knows Belgium enters the 2018 World Cup knockout stage on a 22-game unbeaten streak. And Belgium will get its star striker, Romelu Lukaku, back after he injured his ankle in Belgium's 5-2 victory over Tunisia. Lukaku has been in top form, scoring 23 goals in his last 20 games under current manger Roberto Martinez.



Lukaku, who has scored four goals so far in Russia 2018, will need to pick up where he left off in order for Belgium to advance to the quarterfinals. The Red Devils will need to create multiple scoring chances against Japan because they've never kept a clean sheet in 11 previous World Cup knockout games, losing eight of them.



But even though Japan is getting little credit in the 2018 World Cup odds to win, it exceeded expectations in group play and could be a tough out in the knockout stage. Japan knocked off eventual Group H champion Colombia and then tied Senegal before falling 1-0 to Poland.



