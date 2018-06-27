World Cup 2018: Japan vs. Poland odds, expert picks, insider predictions

Japan has been one of the surprising clubs in the World Cup, leading Group H following a win and a draw in its first two matches. It is assured of moving on if it collects just one more point, but disappointing Poland will try to play the spoiler when they meet Thursday (10 a.m. ET). Sportsbooks have Japan offered at +140 to win (bet $100 to win $140) in the latest 2018 World Cup odds, while Poland is listed at +210. The draw is priced at +220, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Before you enter your 2018 World Cup picks, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say. Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In nearly three seasons since its inception, the Soccerbot is up an incredible 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds.

The Soccerbot has already nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360). It also correctly predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275, just to name a few of its big calls. Anyone who has followed it is way up.



Now, Soccerbot has digested the film, crunched the numbers and broken down every single player on the rosters for Poland and Japan. The model has released a very strong money-line pick, which it's sharing over at SportsLine.

The model knows Japan will likely be a confident team, but one that can't afford to look past this match with Poland. This is because Japan could still be eliminated should it lose to Poland and Colombia beats Senegal.

Although Japan can secure a berth in the next round with a draw, coach Akira Nishino and several key players have publicly declared their intent to win the match, aware that a shift from their attacking style could backfire.

Soccerbot is aware that Poland is widely viewed as one of the World Cup's bigger disappointments. It averaged 2.8 goals per contest in qualifying but has been blanked in the tournament and is coming off a 3-0 loss to Colombia. Poland is looking to avoid losing all three of its World Cup group matches for the first time in the club's history.

Japan has won both prior meetings between the teams by a combined score of 7-0, with the last meeting coming in 2002.

