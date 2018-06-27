World Cup 2018: Joachim Low will remain Germany coach despite disappointing result

Heading into the final match of group play, the odds were stacked against Germany. It had three points and needed to win its final match in addition to Mexico needing to suffer a massive collapse. Mexico "upheld" its end of the bargain, falling 3-0 to Sweden, but Germany was unable to beat South Korea, falling 2-0 and crashing out of group play at the bottom of the Group F standings. The loss ended Germany's back-to-back title aspirations before they got any real traction.

Despite the devastating loss -- and Germany's first failure to make it out of group play in its history -- coach Joachim Low's job is safe. German Football Association president Reinhard Grindel said before Germany's exit that Low would be kept on to helm a transition for the team.

"We believe there will be a transition that will take place after the World Cup, regardless of the outcome of the tournament, and no one is better equipped to handle that than Jogi Low," Grindel said, per Sky Sports. "He proved a year ago at the Confederations Cup that he can make young players into an impressive team who play outstanding football. That is still valid, as far as we are concerned."

After the match, Low had no interest in talking about his future. "The disappointment is deep inside me," he said, per The Guardian. "I couldn't imagine we would lose to South Korea. I'm shocked because we didn't pull it off. It's premature for me to say something, I'm incredibly disappointed. Where we go from here -- we will have to take some time and talk about it calmly."

Low has been coaching Germany since 2006, when he took over for Jurgen Klinsmann. In that span, Germany won the World Cup title in 2014 and finished third in 2010 before this year's disaster. He's also a three-time UEFA European Champion (2008, 2012 and 2016) semifinalist, including a runner-up spot in 2008.

Despite the disappointing loss, Germany does have a team to build around. Clearly Grindel and the GFA believe that Low's ability to cultivate talent is worth the disappointment of this Cup, despite the fervor that the loss is sure to stir up.