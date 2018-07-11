World Cup 2018: Kieran Trippier scores gorgeous free-kick goal for England and Twitter believes 'it's coming home'
England barely needed five minutes to open the scoring against Croatia
With France waiting on the others side, England gave Les Bleus something to think about early. Less than five minutes into Three Lions' match against Croatia, Kieran Trippier opened the scoring with an absolutely gorgeous free kick strike over an insanely wide Croatian wall.
The goal found the top corner of the net with relative ease.
England fans are already riled up this World Cup, and the goal got them even more pumped.
You won't see a fan base more rabid than this one for a title. It's been 42 years since England brought the World Cup "home." The entire country seems to be shut down for a watch party. And with Trippier's early goal, don't expect the party to die down any time soon.
