World Cup 2018: Kieran Trippier scores gorgeous free-kick goal for England and Twitter believes 'it's coming home'

With France waiting on the others side, England gave Les Bleus something to think about early. Less than five minutes into Three Lions' match against Croatia, Kieran Trippier opened the scoring with an absolutely gorgeous free kick strike over an insanely wide Croatian wall.

The goal found the top corner of the net with relative ease.

DREAM START FOR ENGLAND!



Trippier beats Subašić on the free kick to put the Three Lions up 1-0 early against Croatia! pic.twitter.com/em1IQ9SRml — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 11, 2018

England fans are already riled up this World Cup, and the goal got them even more pumped.

England fans in Hyde Park waste about $10,000 in beer on team’s first goal against Croatia pic.twitter.com/lfCxGZfqNW — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 11, 2018

Decent first international goal for Kieran Trippier 👌 pic.twitter.com/g0QtdXxqS6 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 11, 2018

SCENES!



England's fans celebrate Kieran Trippier’s stunning free-kick. pic.twitter.com/Ef6ZKO9Vf7 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 11, 2018

This was the moment at Castlefield Bowl when Kieran Trippier put England 1-0 up. Scenes pic.twitter.com/E9mUEL1lkm — Manchester News MEN (@MENnewsdesk) July 11, 2018

I cant believe that when the world cup started, england was the last team that i wanted to win. But now i am supporting england just because louis should be happy. Gotta support my son — naro (@larryareathome) July 11, 2018

If England win this I'm buying one of these, straight up #ENG pic.twitter.com/e33GVyTjo3 — Max B In My Top 5 (@CalmYeWest) July 11, 2018

If England win the World Cup, I’m not seasoning my chicken for a month 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



It’s coming home — Hardy Caprio (@HardyCaprio) July 11, 2018

You won't see a fan base more rabid than this one for a title. It's been 42 years since England brought the World Cup "home." The entire country seems to be shut down for a watch party. And with Trippier's early goal, don't expect the party to die down any time soon.