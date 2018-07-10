World Cup 2018: Kylian Mbappe's ridiculous pass for France makes Twitter wonder how it didn't end in a goal

Belgium's Marouane Fellaini has the unenviable task of trying to stop France's Kylian Mbappe in this World Cup semifinal, and there have been moments where it hasn't gone great. One of those moments came early in the second half, when Mbappe made the what might be the filthiest pass we've seen all Cup to Olivier Giroud.

I know that he's only 19, and we bemoan the participation trophy generation, but can't we give France half a goal for that?

Twitter was understandably shook by the footwork, and was perhaps just as upset by the fact Thibaut Courtois saved the goal as it was in awe of the pass.

I was trying to think of some pop culture reference that would connect with my feelings about Kylian Mbappe at the moment and my brain just decided to show me images of Bruce Leroy. pic.twitter.com/ixMTjXydqU — Jason Davis, The ⚽📻 Maker (@davisjsn) July 10, 2018

Sum up your feelings towards that Mbappé skill with one GIF... pic.twitter.com/TWpXGndlw0 — FourFourTwo ⚽️ (@FourFourTwo) July 10, 2018

We need to bottle that Mbappe back heel and hang it in MOMA — Yu (@YucciMane) July 10, 2018

mbappe out here shredding dudes. my guy turned fellaini into a pile of sushi. — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) July 10, 2018

Ok that pass from Mbappe was ridiculous 😂😂 wow!!! #WorldCup — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) July 10, 2018

NOOOOOOO. Giroud just ruined the greatest assist in the history of the sport. — 🇫🇷 Lifelong #1 France Fan (@RobUsry) July 10, 2018

Genuine gasp after seeing Mbappe make that pass. — Cesar Hernandez (@cesarhfutbol) July 10, 2018

That's one of the passes most people don't even think about attempting, and definitely don't have the audacity to try. Perhaps this sums it up best:

Confidence is an incredible thing. — Jimmy Conrad (@JimmyConrad) July 10, 2018

Mbappe has had an incredible tournament to this point, and he's definitely been one of the breakout stars of the Cup. It's always cool seeing someone play so well at his age. When opportunities like this are missed, it's tough not to wonder how that pass would be remembered if Giroud had finished it. As it is, it's a great opportunity.