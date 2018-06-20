World Cup 2018: Meme-worthy Senegal coach Aliou Cissé is the real star in upset of Poland

Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.

Senegal used early momentum and a controversial goal to upset Poland, 2-1, on Tuesday to pull into a first-place tie in Group H at the 2018 World Cup. Social media would have you believe the Lions of Teranga also used motivation from unmatched facial expressions and hand motions from coach Aliou Cissé.

Representing West Africa's Republic of Senegal, the former English Premier League defensive midfielder did his best to keep his players' attention during their upset of Poland, which came into the match with a No. 8 FIFA ranking, but in doing so, he also caught the attention of Twitter.

With stern and steady fist pumps, meme-inducing head taps and something resembling tiger clawing, Cissé was the absolute star of the show for Senegal:

Senegal's Aliou Cissé with one of the great World Cup coaching celebrations. You may meme this if you would like, internets. pic.twitter.com/zVkaWiotky — Miriti Murungi (@NutmegRadio) June 19, 2018

Aliou Cissé is me when there's free food at work pic.twitter.com/n9cAyF58IC — Dan Molloy (@DanMolloyTV) June 19, 2018

What tactic is this? pic.twitter.com/R8e3w4aDMp — Don Cuccittini (@DonCuccittini) June 19, 2018

Aliou Cissé is me when the DJ finally plays my song and then switches to the remix before the first verse even finishes. pic.twitter.com/FMoPHmlvxL — Miriti Murungi (@NutmegRadio) June 19, 2018