World Cup 2018: Meme-worthy Senegal coach Aliou Cissé is the real star in upset of Poland
There's no way Senegal could've lost to Poland playing for this man
Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.
Senegal used early momentum and a controversial goal to upset Poland, 2-1, on Tuesday to pull into a first-place tie in Group H at the 2018 World Cup. Social media would have you believe the Lions of Teranga also used motivation from unmatched facial expressions and hand motions from coach Aliou Cissé.
Representing West Africa's Republic of Senegal, the former English Premier League defensive midfielder did his best to keep his players' attention during their upset of Poland, which came into the match with a No. 8 FIFA ranking, but in doing so, he also caught the attention of Twitter.
With stern and steady fist pumps, meme-inducing head taps and something resembling tiger clawing, Cissé was the absolute star of the show for Senegal:
-
Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia preview
It's the second game for both, as Uruguay goes for six points from six
-
Neymar returns to Brazil training
The Brazilian superstar left practice limping on Tuesday, and it's a reason for Brazil to be...
-
Portugal beats Morocco thanks to CR7
Cristiano Ronaldo scores his fourth goal of the tournament, and Portugal hangs on for its first...
-
World Cup fans clean up stadium trash
Tack some bonus points onto Japan and Senegal's victories at the FIFA World Cup in Russia
-
Tracking Messi vs. Ronaldo's WC goals
All eyes will be on Messi and Ronaldo, so we're making it a bit easier to keep up
-
Every goal from Russia in the World Cup
You can't catch every moment of World Cup action, so we're here to bring you the ones you...