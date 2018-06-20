World Cup 2018: Meme-worthy Senegal coach Aliou Cissé is the real star in upset of Poland

There's no way Senegal could've lost to Poland playing for this man

Senegal used early momentum and a controversial goal to upset Poland, 2-1, on Tuesday to pull into a first-place tie in Group H at the 2018 World Cup. Social media would have you believe the Lions of Teranga also used motivation from unmatched facial expressions and hand motions from coach Aliou Cissé. 

Representing West Africa's Republic of Senegal, the former English Premier League defensive midfielder did his best to keep his players' attention during their upset of Poland, which came into the match with a No. 8 FIFA ranking, but in doing so, he also caught the attention of Twitter.

With stern and steady fist pumps, meme-inducing head taps and something resembling tiger clawing, Cissé was the absolute star of the show for Senegal:

