World Cup 2018: Mexico federation fined for 'discriminatory and insulting chants' from fans

If you watched Mexico defeat Germany on Sunday, you would have noticed that there was a lot of red, white and green in Luzhniki Stadium. Unfortunately for the Mexican Football Federation, not all of those supporters behaved themselves, and now it has to pay the price ... again. FIFA issued a $10,400 (U.S.) fine to Mexican soccer's governing body for "discriminatory and insulting chants" during the match against Germany.

According to ESPN, if the chants continue, officials will also remove offending fans from the match. An incredibly drastic measure is that the team could forfeit the match.

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) with a fine of CHF 10,000 for the misconduct of a group of Mexican fans (cf. art. 67 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code) in relation to discriminatory and insulting chants during the first half of the 2018 FIFA World Cup match played between Germany and Mexico," FIFA said in a statement.

The homophobic slur has long plagued El Tri. According to ESPN, Mexico was sanctioned 12 times for the slur for a US total of $160,000 during qualifiers. Two warnings were issued in qualifiers before the fines began. According to CNET, Mexico has now been fined 12 times since qualifiers started.

Mexico has desperately tried to eradicate the chant. Marco Fabian asked fans not to carry the chant on in a tweet on Wednesday, with the banner "no grites p---," or "don't scream [the slur]." Fabian's message also downplayed how insulting the chant is, but stressed the importance of abstaining from shouting it. The Mexican team's Twitter account retweeted Fabian's message. The team also released a PSA in 2016 against it, but apparently to no avail. Javier "Chicarito" Hernandez asked the same as Fabian.

There is a three-step process to end these chants during the match. First, a PA announcement warns the stands. If it's ignored, the match is suspended. If it continues, the match is forfeited. FIFA did not invoke this policy on Sunday. Should the chants continue against South Korea, we may see that change. The PA announcement would likely suffice, but FIFA claims that the chants stopped after the first half, before it could make the announcement.

"The decision was passed after a thorough assessment of the relevant match reports, the FMF's precedents and the evidence provided, which included videos of the incidents as well as examples of certain sustainable actions taken by the FMF to raise awareness among its supporters," FIFA said via ESPN. "Moreover, the Disciplinary Committee gave a warning to the FMF, who may face additional sanctions in case of repeated infringements of this type."

FIFA has clamped down on anti-tolerance at this year's World Cup in Russia. The chant was heard frequently at Mexico's matches in 2014 in Brazil, but no action was taken. Since FIFA clamped down on these chants, the Mexican Football Federation has paid the price. FIFA now has an "anti-discrimination monitoring system" for situations like this, which has been in use since 2017.

Mexico isn't the only team that's faced punishment. Argentina and Chile have also been fined since FIFA's lockdown, and Serbia was fined $10,000 for a political banner shown during its match against Costa Rica. Peru, Brazil, and Costa Rica have also been fined in the past.