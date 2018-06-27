World Cup 2018: Mexico vs. Sweden odds, expert picks and insider predictions

Despite winning its first two games at the 2018 World Cup, Mexico still needs a positive result against Sweden to top Group F. Mexico and Sweden face off on Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET at Ekaterinburg Arena. Mexico enters its final Group F fixture at +140 on the money line in the latest odds, meaning you'd need to bet $100 on a Mexico victory to win $140. Sweden enters this fixture at +210 (wager $100 to win $210), while a draw is at +225. The over-under on total goals is 2.5, with the under favored at -145.

Mexico needs just one-point against Sweden to go through and top Group F. Mexico will still go through with a loss if Germany fails to beat South Korea.

El Tri enters Wednesday's match against Sweden unbeaten in their last five group stage matches. In fact, Mexico has lost just two of its last 19 matches at the group stage. And history favors Mexico securing a positive result in its final group stage game. Mexico is unbeaten in four of its last five matches against Sweden.

Sweden won its opener against South Korea, 1-0, and took a 1-0 lead into the intermission against Germany. But the defending champs rallied and Toni Kroos salvaged their hopes of advancing with a spectacular winning goal in the first minute of stoppage time.

Mexico and Sweden have faced each other on nine occasions but only once at a World Cup, with Sweden winning 3-0 in 1958.

