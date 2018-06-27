World Cup 2018: Neymar's rolling after a tackle in Brazil's win leads to eyerolls on Twitter
Brazil won handily, but fans still got some laughs at the expense of the star
Brazil finally won a match in comfortable fashion in its final Group E match against Serbia, but it didn't come without some more rolling -- followed by eye rolling -- from Brazilian star Neymar Jr.
The roll, which came late in the first half against Serbia, was on a tackle that led to a card, but probably wasn't quite as aggressive as Neymar made it out to be.
That looks like...
But ...
Five rolls. With a potential sixth one in there! Or at least half of one!
Twitter, which has already had plenty of fun at Neymar's expense this Cup, got its shots in.
Neymar is one of the more polarizing figures in soccer, so of course people are going to jump on him for something like this. However, no matter how much momentum he had built up, it's hard to imagine that it would end in that kind of roll being necessary.
He's also been dealing with a lot of frustration stemming from being constantly fouled by whoever he's playing against. Perhaps he now feels he has to sell the contact a little harder, but he shouldn't have to go full Arthur Miller with it.
None of it matters at the end of the day. Neymar got the last laugh, and his Brazil will be advancing to the knockout stage. It's going to be a tough out after winning two of its three group matches, and Canarinha's focus is now turned towards Mexico in the Round of 16.
