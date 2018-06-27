World Cup 2018: Neymar's rolling after a tackle in Brazil's win leads to eyerolls on Twitter

Brazil finally won a match in comfortable fashion in its final Group E match against Serbia, but it didn't come without some more rolling -- followed by eye rolling -- from Brazilian star Neymar Jr.

The roll, which came late in the first half against Serbia, was on a tackle that led to a card, but probably wasn't quite as aggressive as Neymar made it out to be.

We might have a new roll on the ground record by #Neymar at this year's #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/uNywWV6n9v — ✏️Newt (@doodlebobnewt) June 27, 2018

That looks like...

But ...

Five rolls. With a potential sixth one in there! Or at least half of one!

Twitter, which has already had plenty of fun at Neymar's expense this Cup, got its shots in.

Me watching Neymar roll around 5+ times after diving https://t.co/P129Mek1Cx — DΛDDY (@MeltyFishSticks) June 27, 2018

Get up Neymar, love him as a player, but does he need to roll 700 more times.... #BRA — Nick (@Nick28T) June 27, 2018

Neymar just beat this world cup record of how many times he could roll #Worldcup pic.twitter.com/Ci0v7cJLKr — Chewy (@Chewy9991) June 27, 2018

Does Neymar want to roll anymore from that challenge😂 pic.twitter.com/297IIuTaeQ — Matt Martin (@ItsMattMartin_) June 27, 2018

The state of that roll from Neymar — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) June 27, 2018

Can we use VAR to see how many rolls that was from Neymar? I think 8 #SRBBRA — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 27, 2018

I thought #Neymar was going to roll all the way into the #SRB goal the rate he was going#WorldCup2018 — Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) June 27, 2018

Neymar in #WorldCup Group E:



• Most take-ons completed (17)

• Most fouls won (17)

• Most shots (16)

• Most chances created (11)

• Most shots on target (8)



1 goal and 1 assist. #BRA pic.twitter.com/fV0bdN93Is — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 27, 2018

84 - Neymar 🇧🇷 has lost possession of the ball 84 times in the 2018 World Cup, at least 22 more than any other player. Superfluous. pic.twitter.com/IywSOJTBPp — OptaJean (@OptaJean) June 27, 2018

Neymar is one of the more polarizing figures in soccer, so of course people are going to jump on him for something like this. However, no matter how much momentum he had built up, it's hard to imagine that it would end in that kind of roll being necessary.

He's also been dealing with a lot of frustration stemming from being constantly fouled by whoever he's playing against. Perhaps he now feels he has to sell the contact a little harder, but he shouldn't have to go full Arthur Miller with it.

None of it matters at the end of the day. Neymar got the last laugh, and his Brazil will be advancing to the knockout stage. It's going to be a tough out after winning two of its three group matches, and Canarinha's focus is now turned towards Mexico in the Round of 16.