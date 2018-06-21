World Cup 2018 odds: Argentina's betting line plummets after Messi's squad loses to Croatia

A bad day for Argentina is getting worse by the minute. After dropping its latest match to Croatia 3-0, effectively putting its fate in the hands of Nigeria against Iceland on Friday, the Lionel Messi-led squad has fallen to 30-1 odds at the Westgate SuperBook from 8-1 opening odds in 2014, which had them tied for the second-best odds behind Germany at 5-1.

Other movers include Croatia, which is now at 12-1 odds, not to mention Iceland, which finds itself at 200-1. That may not seem overly impressive, but it's a far cry from the 1,000-1 odds it opened up with. Meanwhile, Messi's arch-rival Ronaldo has Portugal up to 18-1 odds from a 30-1 opener.

Brazil leads the way at 4-1, with Spain right on their heels. Keep up with all the latest odds and projections for the World Cup at SportsLine.

Westgate World Cup updated odds

Brazil -- 4-1

Spain -- 9-2

Germany -- 7-1

France -- 7-1

Belgium -- 8-1

England -- 10-1

Croatia -- 12-1

Portugal -- 18-1

Uruguay -- 20-1

Mexico -- 25-1

Argentina -- 30-1

Russia -- 40-1

Denmark -- 80-1

Colombia -- 80-1

Poland -- 100-1

Switzerland -- 100-1

Serbia -- 100-1

Senegal -- 100-1

Iceland -- 200-1

Sweden -- 250-1

Japan -- 300-1

Iran -- 500-1

South Korea -- 1,000-1

Tunisia -- 1,000-1

Australia -- 1,000-1

Costa Rica -- 1,000-1

Nigeria -- 1,000-1

Panama -- 5,000-1

Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Peru -- Eliminated

It may strike you as odd that Argentina hasn't dropped further, but there are a few factors at play. For starters, If Iceland draws or loses to Nigeria on Friday, then Argentina still has at least a decent chance of advancing. And of course, not every team is equipped to deal with the knockout stages. Argentina has time to turn things around. But it unarguably needs some help to do so.