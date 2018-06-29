World Cup 2018 odds, betting lines: Brazil and Spain the favorites, Uruguay-Portugal match a toss-up
Brazil and Spain are the favorites to win the World Cup, but another team is a bigger favorite to advance to the quarterfinals
The group stage is over, and the World Cup advances to the round of 16, which begins on Saturday. There have been some changes to the odds now that we know the teams remaining in the competition. Brazil hasn't looked its best but is still the odds-on favorite to win the cup, while Spain, with a manageable path, is second.
The odds for the remaining round of 16 teams from Bet365 as well as lines for those round of 16 matchups in a minute, but make sure to check out SportsLine's Soccerbot picks for the entire knockout bracket. SportsLine also has their own percentage on odds to win the entire World Cup, and you can see how those match up to the sportsbook odds here.
Without further ado ...
Odds to win 2018 World Cup
- Brazil - 7/2
- Spain - 4/1
- Belgium - 13/2
- England - 15/2
- France - 8/1
- Croatia - 10/1
- Argentina - 12/1
- Colombia - 22/1
- Uruguay - 22/1
- Portugal - 25/1
- Switzerland - 33/1
- Russia - 66/1
- Sweden - 66/1
- Mexico - 66/1
- Denmark - 80/1
- Japan - 125/1
Takeaways
No surprises with the teams at the bottom, except for maybe Mexico. It feels like they have more of a chance than some of the teams above them because of quality, but when you take into consideration their path (Brazil, and if they win, likely Belgium), it ends up making sense. I'm surprised Croatia isn't higher on the list because they've been darn good in this cup, and Uruguay has worse odds than Argentina despite playing better and not yet conceding a goal.
Only time will tell how this will play out, but it certainly seems like Brazil is correctly the favorite while Spain's path to the final gives them a very strong shot at making a deep run.
Now let's take a look at the lines for the round of 16, via Sportsbook.ag:
Lines to advance to quarterfinals
Saturday, June 30
France (-155)
Argentina (+125)
Uruguay (-120)
Portugal (-110)
Sunday, July 1
Spain (-390)
Russia (+295)
Croatia (-255)
Denmark (+205)
Monday, July 2
Brazil (-450)
Mexico (+325)
Belgium (-650)
Japan (+400)
Tuesday, July 3
Sweden (Even)
Switzerland (-130)
Colombia (+125)
England (-165)
