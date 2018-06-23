World Cup 2018 odds: Germany's stunning late goal maintains status as one of the favorites

On Thursday, Argentina lost to Croatia, and that result caused a team that had opened at 8-1 odds to win the entire tournament to then plummet to 30-1. Two days later, the defending champs were facing a similar fate in their match against Sweden.

After entering halftime down 1-0 against Sweden, Germany knew it needed to dig deep to avoid elimination. The Germans scored quickly after the break to tie things up, but that result would leave them, like Argentina, with just one point through two matches. Would Germany be given the same 30-1 odds to win the tournament?

One thing we do know is that we don't have to bother with what-ifs. Germany shocked Sweden with a goal in the 95th minute to pick up three points and vastly improve their chances at advancing to the knockouts. And after fearing for most of the match they'd be way behind the 8-ball in their quest to advance or even be eliminated altogether, the Germans sit just behind co-favorites Brazil (9-2) and Spain (9-2) with 6-1 odds to win the 2018 World Cup.

That represents a slight improvement from their 7-1 odds to win after play two days ago, when Argentina's loss dropped them to 30-1. Lionel Messi's team actually saw a big leap after Nigeria topped Iceland on Friday and they now sit at 20-1 odds.

Twenty-six teams have played two matches at the World Cup, with the remaining six playing on Sunday. But before the action, there are some new World Cup winner odds. The Westgate Las Vegas Superbook released the following odds, and some may surprise you.

World Cup odds after Day 10

Brazil: 9-2



Spain: 9-2



Germany: 6-1



Belgium: 7-1



France: 8-1



England: 12-1



Croatia: 14-1



Portugal: 18-1



Mexico: 20-1



Argentina: 20-1



Uruguay: 30-1



Russia: 40-1



Switzerland: 50-1



Colombia: 80-1

Poland: 80-1

Denmark: 80-1

Senegal: 100-1

Sweden: 250-1

Serbia: 250-1

Nigeria: 300-1

Japan: 300-1

Iceland: 500-1

Iran: 500-1

Australia: 1,000-1

South Korea: 5,000-1

Panama: 5,000-1

Tunisia: 5,000-1

Now, no surprise Brazil and Spain are at the top. They are both coming off wins and are arguably the two most talented teams. But there were some big movers like Belgium up to 7-1 with their attack clicking, and Croatia at 14-1 as it dominates Group D, starting the cup with wins over Nigeria and Argentina.

It's funny to see Argentina still listed as one of the top 10 favorites since the team is in last place in its group, but Lionel Messi and company still have a shot to move on to the round of 16. Uruguay being behind them at 30-1 is unexpected, since Uruguay has six points, is already into the round of 16 and right now looks like a much better pick to win than Argentina, England and others.

As for Switzerland, those are some long odds at 50-1 and seem about right, as in history only eight countries have won the cup, and Switzerland has only made the quarterfinals.