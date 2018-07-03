World Cup 2018 odds, lines in quarterfinals: Brazil the one to beat, England huge favorite to advance

With the World Cup quarterfinal field now set, eight teams remain in play to lift the most coveted prize in the sport. There are some big names remaining, some darkhorses and a couple teams nobody really expected to still be around.

Here are the latest odds ahead of the quarterfinals kicking off on Friday.

Odds to win World Cup

From Jeff Sherman of Westgate:

Brazil - 9/4



France - 4/1

England - 4/1

Belgium - 5/1

Croatia - 11/2

Uruguay - 14/1

Russia - 20/1

Sweden - 25/1

Hard to argue there. Brazil and France are two of the top teams remaining and are two favorites to win, while England is on the weaker side of the bracket and has a great shot after beating Colombia in penalty kicks on Tuesday.

Belgium is a team that has what it takes to make the final, but that path of Brazil and Uruguay/France makes it a tough road, especially after struggling early against Japan before rallying from 2-0 down to win 3-2. Still, if Roberto Martinez's team can be a bit sharper, especially in the air, Belgium could make a run to the final.

As for Sweden and Russia, they are, as expected, the two biggest longshots.

Odds to advance to semifinals

Per Sportsbook.ag as of July 3, 6 p.m. ET:

Uruguay +177

France -220

Brazil -180

Belgium +147

Sweden +210

England -265

Russia +147

Croatia -180

England comes out as the biggest favorites to win their quarterfinal match, with bettors needing to lay $265 to win $100. Next up is France, who have even odds to win in regulation but are big favorites to advance in some way. Belgium (vs. tournament favorite Brazil) and host Russia are the underdogs with the best chances of advancing, per these odds.

Quarterfinals lines

Also per Sportsbook.ag, these lines are for 90 minutes only, which brings ties back into play:

Uruguay +325

France Even

Tie +207

Brazil +110

Belgium +260

Tie +225

Sweden +375

England -120

Tie +230

Russia +280

Croatia +120

Tie +190

England is given a better than even chance to win their match without needing to go to extra time, but while there are clear favorites in every match, it wouldn't be shocking to see multiple matches go longer than 90 minutes in the quarterfinals.