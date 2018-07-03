World Cup 2018 odds, lines in quarterfinals: Brazil the one to beat, England huge favorite to advance
Here is how the remaining teams rank when it comes to odds
With the World Cup quarterfinal field now set, eight teams remain in play to lift the most coveted prize in the sport. There are some big names remaining, some darkhorses and a couple teams nobody really expected to still be around.
Here are the latest odds ahead of the quarterfinals kicking off on Friday.
Odds to win World Cup
From Jeff Sherman of Westgate:
- Brazil - 9/4
- France - 4/1
- England - 4/1
- Belgium - 5/1
- Croatia - 11/2
- Uruguay - 14/1
- Russia - 20/1
- Sweden - 25/1
Hard to argue there. Brazil and France are two of the top teams remaining and are two favorites to win, while England is on the weaker side of the bracket and has a great shot after beating Colombia in penalty kicks on Tuesday.
Belgium is a team that has what it takes to make the final, but that path of Brazil and Uruguay/France makes it a tough road, especially after struggling early against Japan before rallying from 2-0 down to win 3-2. Still, if Roberto Martinez's team can be a bit sharper, especially in the air, Belgium could make a run to the final.
As for Sweden and Russia, they are, as expected, the two biggest longshots.
Odds to advance to semifinals
Per Sportsbook.ag as of July 3, 6 p.m. ET:
Uruguay +177
France -220
Brazil -180
Belgium +147
Sweden +210
England -265
Russia +147
Croatia -180
England comes out as the biggest favorites to win their quarterfinal match, with bettors needing to lay $265 to win $100. Next up is France, who have even odds to win in regulation but are big favorites to advance in some way. Belgium (vs. tournament favorite Brazil) and host Russia are the underdogs with the best chances of advancing, per these odds.
Quarterfinals lines
Also per Sportsbook.ag, these lines are for 90 minutes only, which brings ties back into play:
Uruguay +325
France Even
Tie +207
Brazil +110
Belgium +260
Tie +225
Sweden +375
England -120
Tie +230
Russia +280
Croatia +120
Tie +190
England is given a better than even chance to win their match without needing to go to extra time, but while there are clear favorites in every match, it wouldn't be shocking to see multiple matches go longer than 90 minutes in the quarterfinals.
