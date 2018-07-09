World Cup 2018 odds, picks, predictions for semifinals: Advanced computer model says England reaches finals

"It's coming home" is the chant heard round the world from England supporters. "It" refers to the World Cup trophy, and "home" refers to England. The Three Lions are just one of four teams still alive at the 2018 World Cup, alongside Belgium, France and Croatia. England and Croatia will square off Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET to see which nation will advance to the 2018 World Cup final. England, led by Golden Boot front-runner Harry Kane, is No. 12 in the FIFA World Rankings, while Croatia is No. 20.

Sportsbooks list England at +130 on the money line, meaning a $100 bet to win would return $130. Croatia is going off at +240, while a draw in regulation returns +220. On a two-way play (winner including extra time), England is -165 and Croatia is +142. The over-under for total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup match is two.

Before you make your 2018 World Cup picks in what has been an unpredictable tournament, you'll want to check out what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote Soccermatics, the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the 2.5 seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds.

The Soccerbot has been dialed-in during the World Cup knockout stage. It correctly predicted draws in regulation for Spain-Russia (+280), Croatia-Denmark (+225) and England-Colombia (+215) and was all over France beating Uruguay in regulation to reach the semifinals, not to mention Brazil and Belgium cruising in their Round of 16 matchups. Anyone who has followed it is way, way up.

We can tell you Sumpter's model predicts England will defeat Croatia and advance to its first World Cup final since 1966.

England and Croatia have played each other seven times, with England winning four of the seven matches. The two teams most recently met in a qualifying match for the 2010 World Cup, which saw England crush Croatia, 5-1.

The Three Lions enter Wednesday's semifinal at Russia 2018 with plenty of confidence. It's the first time England has appeared in a World Cup semifinal since 1990, and Gareth Southgate's side will look to continue its red-hot goal-scoring form against Croatia.

England has found the back of the net often, with 10 of its past 13 shots on target at the 2018 World Cup. And England's Kane, who has six goals at the 2018 World Cup, is on pace to become the first English player since 1986 to win the World Cup Golden Boot.

