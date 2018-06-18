World Cup 2018: Panama vs. Belgium odds, expert picks, and insider predictions

Belgium enters the 2018 World Cup as one of the favorites to hoist the trophy. The Red Devils kick off their World Cup 2018 on Monday at 11:00 a.m. ET against Panama. Belgium enters the Group G fixture as a -600 money line favorite, meaning you'd need to wager $600 on a Belgium victory to win $100. Panama enters this battle as a 17-1 underdog, while a draw is listed at 13-2. The Over-Under for total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup match is 3.

Before you make your 2018 World Cup picks, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say. Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote Soccermatics, a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Together with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In nearly three seasons since its inception, the Soccerbot is up an incredible 1,800 percent versus closing sportsbook odds.

The model already nailed Argentina and Iceland playing to a draw at +385. For Belgium-Panama, we can tell you the model is leaning under three goals, but its much stronger play is on the money line.

Belgium enters Russia 2018 with a team full of talent. The Red Devils topped their World Cup qualification group in style, winning nine of their 10 matches. Belgium's attack, spearheaded by a trio of Premier League playmakers in Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, scored 43 goals in its qualification process.

De Bruyne is a serious threat to score, but he can also create for his teammates, recording a season-high 16 assists with Manchester City last season. Meanwhile, Hazard scored 12 goals for Chelsea and Lukaku netted 16 for Manchester United.

Panama is considered an aging club with a limited ceiling, but it made headlines by finishing ahead of the United States in 2018 World Cup qualifying.

Panama is led by Blas Perez, a 37-year-old striker who has 43 international goals to his credit. Rising prospect Ismael Diaz will be counted on for production. Their World Cup qualifying included wins over Honduras, Trinidad and Tobago, and Costa Rica.

So which hungry nation wins Monday? Or does it end in a draw? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong Belgium-Panama pick, all from a European football expert whose powerful model is up 1,800 percent in less than three years.