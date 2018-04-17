World Cup 2018 picks, best bets, qualifying teams: England among top long shots

Portugal stunned the football world when it won the 2016 European Championships as a 20-1 long shot. Could lightning strike twice at the 2018 World Cup? European soccer expert David Sumpter certainly thinks so.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote Soccermatics, the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful "Soccerbot" model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the two-and-a-half seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up an eye-popping 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds.

Now with the 2018 World Cup just a few months away, Sumpter has isolated three long shots who could stun the world and win this year's football tournament. Their odds start in the mid-range and go all the way up to 200-1.

One long shot you need to be all over at the 2018 World Cup: England, which is getting 18-1 odds.

"England is just one of two teams at the World Cup to not have a single player in its squad who plays their club soccer outside the country," Sumpter said. "And England, who is playing in its sixth consecutive World Cup, features one of the deadliest number nine's in the game today. Harry Kane, who's scored 25 Premier League goals this season, was the most prolific goal-scorer in 2017. This could be the year The Three Lions progress past the last 16 for the first time since 2006."

