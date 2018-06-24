World Cup 2018: Poland vs. Colombia odds, expert picks, and insider predictions

Poland and Colombia both suffered disappointing defeats in their opening matches at the 2018 World Cup. The two teams will face off on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET with their hopes of advancing to the knockout stage on the line. A loss for either side will eliminate their dreams of getting out of the group stage. Colombia enters this must-win match at +120 on the money line, meaning you'd need to bet $100 on an outright Colombian victory to win $120. Poland enters this Group H fixture at +240 (wager $100 to win $240), while a draw is also +240. The Over-Under on total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup match is 2.5.



Before you enter your 2018 World Cup picks, you have to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say. Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Together with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In nearly three seasons since its inception, the Soccerbot is up an incredible 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds.

So far at Russia 2018, the Soccerbot has nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360). It also correctly predicted Senegal upsetting Poland at +220, just to name a few of its big calls. Anyone who has followed it is way up.



Now, Soccerbot has digested the film, crunched the numbers and broken down every single player on Colombia and Poland's rosters. The model has released a very strong money-line pick, which it's sharing over at SportsLine.

The model knows Poland enters Saturday's match having lost seven of its last nine World Cup games. Poland's poor form in World Cup matches can be attributed to its inability to keep the other team from scoring. Poland has failed to keep a clean sheet in its last nine World Cup matches.



And Poland has never qualified for the knockout stage after losing its opening match at the World Cup. They will need to get star striker Robert Lewandowski more involved in the attack if they want to secure a positive result against a dangerous Colombia side. Lewandowski has scored 21 goals in his last 16 appearances for the Polish national team.



The model also knows Colombia is led by 26-year-old midfielder James Rodriguez, the Real Madrid and Bayern Munich star who has tallied 21 goals in international play, including six in the last World Cup.



So which hungry nation wins Sunday? Or will it end in a draw? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong Colombia-Poland money-line pick, all from a European football expert whose powerful model is up 1,800 percent in less than three years.