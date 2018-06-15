World Cup 2018: Portugal vs. Spain odds, expert picks, Iberian Derby insider predictions

Portugal and Spain are two of the top contenders in the 2018 World Cup. With stars like Sergio Ramos, Cristiano Ronaldo, Andres Iniesta and many more, this match is shaping up to be a World Cup classic. Spain is posted at even money for Friday's match, meaning you'd need to wager $100 to win $100 on an outright victory. Portugal is at +325 (risk $100 to win $325), while a draw is +225. The Over-Under on total goals scored is 2. With kickoff quickly approaching, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say. His model just called Iran's upset of Morocco, just their second World Cup victory ever.

The Dutch-American commentator was the assistant coach and chief international scout for the U.S. men's national team. He also was named MLS Coach of the Year with the Tampa Bay Mutiny.

Rongen is an astute evaluator of talent and extremely familiar with these rosters. He has scrutinized all of the matchups and trends that will determine the outcome and even isolated a crucial x-factor based on his knowledge of these coaches and players that you're not even considering.

Rongen knows Portugal enters this 2018 World Cup match as an underdog, but when you have arguably the best player in the world, anything is possible. Ronaldo scored an impressive 42 goals in 40 appearances this season for Real Madrid, including 15 in the Champions League. He's also scored a staggering 81 goals for his country.

He will look to cement his place in history at the 2018 World Cup, and the Iberian Derby is the perfect place for him to do so.

Spain, the 2010 World Cup champions, is making its 15th World Cup appearance. They're hoping the influx of young talent and veteran leadership will be the right formula to hoist the trophy for the second time in Spain's history. However, the Spaniards have had to deal with a lot of uncertainty after manager Julen Lopetegui was fired just days before the start of the 2018 World Cup.

Luckily, Spain is led by a host of veterans like Sergio Ramos and Andres Iniesta, who were around for their 2010 World Cup triumph.

