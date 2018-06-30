World Cup 2018: Portugal vs. Uruguay odds, lines, expert picks, and insider predictions

A trip to the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup is on the line when Portugal and Uruguay meet on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET. Based on the Vegas line alone, oddsmakers views Saturday's fixture as extremely even. Uruguay enters Saturday's showdown at +180 on the money line, meaning you'd need to bet $100 on an Uruguayan victory to win $180. Portugal is +190 (wager $100 to win $190), while a draw in regulation is +185. The over-under on total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup match is 2. Portugal is 25-1 to win the entire World Cup 2018 after opening at 30-1. Uruguay opened at 50-1, but is now fetching 20-1 World Cup odds to win.



Before you enter your 2018 World Cup picks, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say. Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Together with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In nearly three seasons since its inception, the Soccerbot is up an incredible 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds.



The Soccerbot already has nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360). It also correctly predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275 and Saudi Arabia stunning Egypt at +345, just to name a few of its big calls during the group stage. Anyone who has followed it is way, way up.



Now, the Soccerbot has digested the film, crunched the numbers and broken down every single player -- starter and reserve -- on Portugal and Uruguay's rosters for Russia 2018. We can tell you the model is leaning toward the over on goals and has also released a very strong money-line pick, which it's sharing over at SportsLine.



The model knows Uruguay enters Saturday's fixture against Portugal full of confidence. Uruguay was the only team at the 2018 World Cup to win all of its group stage matches without conceding a goal. The Uruguayans were the first team to pull off that feat since Argentina in 1998.

And Uruguay's attack, spearheaded by Luis Saurez and Edinson Cavani, found its form in its last group stage fixture against Russia. Suarez and Cavani both scored in Uruguay's convincing 3-0 victory over the host nation.

The model also knows Portugal finished second in Group B after knocking off Morocco and recording draws against Spain and Iran. Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for his big international breakthrough.



Portugal failed to make it out of the group stage in 2014 and was knocked out in the Round of 16 in 2010. And Ronaldo has yet to score a World Cup goal during the knockout stages in his career, so the pressure is on for the 33-year-old to deliver on the world's biggest football stage.



So which hungry nation wins Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong Uruguay-Portugal money-line pick, all from a European soccer expert whose powerful model is up 1,800 percent in less than three years.