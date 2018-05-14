World Cup 2018 preliminary rosters: Dybala on Argentina squad, Brazil picks final 23, Mexico takes Vela and Marquez

We are getting closer and closer to the start of the 2018 World Cup, and on Monday all 32 qualified teams were to send in their provisional roster to FIFA, which has to be cut down to 23 on June 4th. Some are publically announcing them on Monday, others are waiting until later in the week to do so and some may try to not even release it on their own.

Here are the squads:

Argentina

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero (Manchester United), Wilfredo Caballero (Chelsea), Nahuel Guzman (UANL), Franco Armani (River Plate)

Defenders: Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla),Cristian Ansaldi (Torino), Eduardo Salvio (Benfica), Javier Mascherano (Hebei China Fortune), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), German Pezzella (Fiorentina), Federica Fazio (Roma), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax), Marcos Acuna (Sporting CP), Ramiro Funes Mori (Everton)

Midfielders: Manuel Lanzini (West Ham), Leandro Paredes (Zenit), Ricardo Centurion (Racing), Maximiliano Meza (Independiente), Lucas Biglia (Milan), Guido Pizarro (Sevilla), Enzo Perez (River Plate), Ever Banega (Sevilla), Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint-Germain), Rodrigo Battaglia (Sporting CP), Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain), Cristian Pavon (Boca Juniors), Pablo Perez (Boca Juniors)

Forwards: Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Diego Perotti (Roma), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus), Lautaro Martinez (Racing), Mauro Icardi (Inter)

Reaction: There are some head-scratchers here. He picked the big boys in Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala, Sergio Aguero and Gonzalo Higuain, and he pleased the fans of local big clubs in calling up Pablo Perez and Cristiano Pavon of Boca Juniors, Independiente's Maxi Meza, River Plate's Franco Armani and Enzo Perez, and Racing's Lautaro Martinez. Where he lost me is with Ricardo Centurion. He's a talented but troubled player for Racing who has been a headache for nearly every club he's played for. He has posed for pictures with guns that have scared of suitors and has a really troubled past on top of that. Sampaoli has a talented midfield and isn't limited to options up top, but at the back, there are big concerns. Javier Mascherano and Federico Fazio can be found in the dictionary under "slow defenders," Gabriel Mercado just picked up what looks like a serious injury and it just feels like there were better options. But when you've got Messi up top, you've got a chance.

Australia

Goalkeepers: Brad Jones, Mitch Langerak, Mat Ryan, Danny Vukovic.

Defenders: Aziz Behich, Milos Degenek, Alex Gersbach, Matthew Jurman, Fran Karacic, James Meredith, Josh Risdon, Trent Sainsbury, Aleksandar Susnjar, Bailey Wright.

Midfielders: Josh Brillante, Jackson Irvine, Mile Jedinak, Robbie Kruse, Massimo Luongo, Mark Milligan, Aaron Mooy, Tom Rogic, James Troisi.

Forwards: Daniel Arzani, Tim Cahill, Apostolos Giannou, Tomi Juric, Mathew Leckie, Jamie Maclaren, Andrew Nabbout, Dimitri Petratos, Nikita Rukavytsya.

Belgium

TBA

Brazil

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Roma), Ederson (Manchester City), Cassio (Corinthians)

Defenders: Miranda (Inter Milan), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain), Geromel (Gremio), Danilo (Manchester City), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Fagner (Corinthians),

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Paulinho (Barcelona), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona), Willian (Chelsea), Fred (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Forwards: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Douglas Costa (Juventus), Firmino (Liverpool), Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Reaction: Not a whole lot of surprises here, but Brazil didn't name a 35-man roster. It named the final 23 players it will take to the tournament. More than half of this squad was known for a while now, but coach Tite had to figure out what to do to replace Dani Alves, who they lost due to a knee injury As strong a team as you'll see. Loaded up top with Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino. I personally would have liked to see Anderson Talisca get a shot because he's been so very good for Besiktas, but he hasn't been in Tite's plans. In the middle this team is stout with Fernandinho, Paulinho, Casemiro and Renato Augusto, and add Philippe Coutinho's creativity and you have a top contender for the cup. It looks like Danilo will be the man to replace Alves at the back, with Silva and Marquinhos anchoring the middle of the backline.

Colombia

TBA

Costa Rica

TBA

Croatia

Goalkeepers: Danijel Subasic (Monaco),Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo), Karlo Letica (Hajduk), Lovre Kalinic (Gent)

Defenders: Borna Barisic (Osijek), Vedran Corluka (Lokomotiv Moscow), Domagoj Vida (Besiktas), Ivan Strinic (Sampdoria), Dejan Lovren (Liverpool), Josip Pivaric (Dynamo Kiev), Tin Jedvaj (Bayer Leverkusen), Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid), Matej Mitrovic (Club Brugge), Zoran Nizic (Hajduk), Duje Caleta-Car (Red Bull Salzburg), Borna Sosa (Dinamo)

Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona), Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid), Marko Rog (Napoli), Mario Pasalic (Spartak), Filip Bradaric (Rijeka), Milan Badelj (Fiorentina), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter)

Strikers: Mario Mandzukic (Juventus), Ivan Perisic (Inter), Nikola Kalinic (Milan), Ante Rebic (Eintracht), Duje Cop (Standard Liege), Ivan Santini (Caen), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Marko Pjaca (Schalke)

Denmark

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester), Frederik Ronow (Brondby), Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield), Jesper Hansen (FC Midtjylland)

Defenders: Andreas Christensen (Chelsea), Riza Durmisi (Real Betis), Simon Kjaer (Sevilla), Mathias Jorgensen (Huddersfield), Jannik Vestergaard (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Andreas Bjelland (Brentford), Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford), Peter Ankersen (FC Copenhagen), Jens Stryger (Udinese), Jonas Knudsen (Ipswich), Nicolai Boilesen (FC Copenhagen)

Midfielders: William Kvist (FC Copenhagen), Thomas Delaney (Werder Bremen), Lukas Lerager (Bordeaux), Lasse Schone (Ajax), Mike Jensen (Rosenborg), Christian Eriksen (Tottenham), Daniel Wass (Celta Vigo), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Southampton), Mathias Jensen (FC Nordsjaelland), Michael Krohn-Dehli (Deportivo La Coruna), Robert Skov (FC Copenhagen)

Strikers: Pione Sisto (Celta Vigo), Nicklas Bendtner (Rosenborg), Andreas Cornelius (Atalanta), Viktor Fischer (FC Copenhagen), Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig), Nicolai Jorgensen (Feyenoord), Kasper Dolberg (Ajax), Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff), Martin Braithwaite (Bordeaux),

Egypt

Goalkeepers: Essam El-Hadary (Al Taawoun), Mohamed El-Shennawy (Al Ahly), Sherif Ekramy (Al Ahly), Mohamed Awad (Ismaily)

Defenders: Ahmed Fathi (Al Ahly), Saad Samir (Al Ahly), Ayman Ashraf (Al Ahly), Mahmoud Hamdy (Zamalek), Mohamed Abdel-Shafy (Al Fath) Ahmed Hegazi (West Brom), Ali Gabr (West Brom), Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa), Karim Hafez (RC Lens), Omar Gaber (LAFC), Amro Tarek (Orlando City)

Midfielders: Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Tarek Hamed (Zamalek), Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City), Mahmoud "Trezeguet" Hassan (Kasimpasa), Amr Warda (Atromitos), Mahmoud Abdel Aziz (Zamalek), Shikabala (Al Raed), Abdallah Said (KuPS), Sam Morsy (Wigan), Kahraba (Ittihad)

Forwards: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Marwan Mohsen (Al Ahly), Ahmed Gomaa (Al Masry) Ahmed Mahgoub (SC Braga)

England

TBA

France

TBA

Germany

TBA

Iceland

Goalkeepers: Hannes Halldorsson (Randers), Runar Runarsson (Nordsjaelland), Frederik Schram (Roskilde)

Defenders: Kari Arnason (Aberdeen), Holmar Eyjolfsson (Levski Sofia), Rurik Gislason (Sandhausen), Sverrir Ingason (Rostov), Hordur Magnusson (Bristol City), Birkir Saevarsson (Valur), Ragnar Sigurdsson (Rostov), Ari Skulason (Lokeren)

Midfielders: Birkir Bjarnason (Aston Villa), Samuel Fridjonsson (Valerenga), Johann Gudmundsson (Burnley), Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City), Emil Hallfredsson (Udinese), Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton), Olafur Skulason (Karabukspor), Arnor Traustason (Malmo)

Forwards: Jon Bodvarsson (Reading), Alfred Finnbogason (Augsburg), Albert Gudmundsson (PSV), Bjorn Sigurdarson (Rostov)

Iran

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand (Persepolis), Seyed Hossein Hosseini (Esteghlal), Rashid Mazaheri (Zob Ahan), Amir Abedzadeh (Maritimo)

Defenders: Ramin Rezaeian (Ostende), Voria Ghafouri (Esteghlal), Steven Beitashour (Los Angeles FC), Seyed Jalal Hosseini (Persepolis), Mohammad Reza Khanzadeh (Padideh), Morteza Pouraliganji (Alsaad), Mohammad Ansari (Persepolis), Pejman Montazeri (Esteghlal), Seyed Majid Hosseini (Esteghlal), Milad Mohammadi (Akhmat Grozny), Omid Nourafkan (Esteghlal), Saeid AGhaei (Sepahan), Roozbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal)

Midfielders: Saeid Ezatolahi (Amkar Perm), Masoud Shojaei (AEK Athens), Ahmad Abdolahzadeh (Foolad), Saman Ghoddos (Ostersunds), Mahdi Torabi (Saipa), Ashkan Dejagah (Notthingham Forest), Omid Ebrahimi (Esteghlal), Ehsan Hajsafi (Olympiacos), Ali Karimi (Sepahan), Soroush Rafiei (Al-khor), Ali Gholizadeh (Saipa), Vahid Amiri (Persepolis)

Forwards: Alireza Jahanbakhsh (AZ Alkmaar), Karim Ansarifard (Olympiacos), Mahdi Taremi (Al-Gharafa), Sardar Azmoun (Rubin Kazan), Reza Ghoochannejhad (Heerenveen), Kaveh Rezaei (Charleroi)

Japan

TBA

Mexico

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (Standard Liege), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca), Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul)

Defenders: Diego Reyes (FC Porto), Carlos Salcedo (Eintracht Frankfurt), Hector Moreno (Real Sociedad), Oswaldo Alanis (Getafe), Nestor Araujo (Santos Laguna), Miguel Layun (Sevilla), Jesus Gallardo (Pumas), Hugo Ayala (Tigres), Edson Alvarez (America)

Midfielders: Hector Herrera (Porto), Andres Guardado (Real Betis), Rafa Marquez (Atlas), Jonathan dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Marco Fabian (Eintracht Frankfurt), Jesus Molina (Monterrey), Erick Gutierrez (Pachuca), Giovani dos Santos (LA Galaxy)

Forwards: Javier Aquino (Tigres), Jesus "Tecatito" Corona (Porto), Raul Jimenez (Benfica), Oribe Peralta (Club America), Javier Hernandez (West Ham United), Carlos Vela (LAFC), Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven), Jurgen Damm (Tigres)

Reaction: This team has so much experience and talent up top, and it truly feels like one of the better Mexico squads at a World Cup in recent memory. Taking Marquez would be questionable, but he is looked at as a legend and a leader that this team could benefit from. This team is sturdy at the back, quick in the middle and oozing talent up top. Also, Los Angeles Galaxy bros Giovani and Jonathan Dos Santos are also in the squad.

Morocco

TBA

Nigeria

TBA

Panama

TBA

Poland

Goalkeepers: Bartosz Białkowski (Ipswich Town), Lukasz Fabianski (Swansea City), Lukasz Skorupski (AS Roma), Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus Turin)

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Southampton), Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria), Thiago Cionek (SPAL), Kamil Glik (AS Monaco), Marcin Kaminski (VfB Stuttgart), Tomasz Kedziora (Dynamo Kyiv), Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund), Artur Jedrzejczyk (Legia Warsaw), Michal Pazdan (Legia Warsaw)

Midfielders: Jakub Błaszczykowski (VfL Wolfsburg), Pawel Dawidowicz (Palermo), Przemyslaw Frankowski (Jagiellonia Bialystok), Jacek Goralski (Ludogorets Razgrad), Kamil Grosicki (Hull City), Damian Kądzior (Gornik Zabrze), Grzegorz Krychowiak (West Bromwich Albion), Rafal Kurzawa (Gornik Zabrze), Karol Linetty (Sampdoria), Maciej Makuszewski (Lech Poznan), Krzysztof Mączynski (Legia Warsaw), Slawomir Peszko (Lechia Gdańsk), Maciej Rybus (Lokomotiv Moscow), Sebastian Szymanski (Legia Warsaw), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli), Szymon Żurkowski (Górnik Zabrze)

Strikers: Dawid Kownacki (Sampdoria), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli), Krzysztof Piątek (Cracovia), Lukasz Teodorczyk (Anderlecht), Kamil Wilczek (Brøndby IF)

Portugal

TBA

Russia

Goalkeepers: Igor Akinfeev (CSKA Moscow), Vladimir Gabulov (Brugge), Soslan Dzhanaev (Rubin Kazan), Andrei Lunev (Zenit St. Petersburg)

Defenders: Vladimir Granat, Ruslan Kambolov, Fedor Kudryashov (all Rubin Kazan), Ilya Kutepov (Spartak Moscow), Roman Neustadter (Fenerbahce), Konstantin Rausch (Dynamo Moscow), Andrei Semenov (Akhmat Grozny), Igor Smolnikov (Zenit St. Petersburg), Mario Fernandes (CSKA Moscow)

Midfielders: Yuri Gazinsky (Krasnodar), Alexander Golovin, Alan Dzagoev (both CSKA Moscow), Alexander Erokhin, Yuri Zhirkov, Daler Kuzyaev (all Zenit St. Petersburg), Roman Zobnin, Alexander Samedov (both Spartak Moscow), Anton Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow), Alexander Tashaev (Dynamo Moscow), Denis Cheryshev (Villareal)

Strikers: Artem Dzyuba (Arsenal Tula), Alexei Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow), Fyodor Smolov (Krasnodar), Fyodor Chalov (CSKA Moscow)

Saudi Arabia

TBA

Senegal

TBA

South Korea

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-gyu (Vissel Kobe), Kim Jin-hyeon (Cerezo Osaka), Cho Hyun-woo (Daegu FC)

Defenders: Kwon Kyung-won (Tianjin Quanjian), Kim young-gwon (Guangzhou Evergrande), Jang Hyun-soo (FC Tokyo), Jung Seung-hyun (Sagan Tosu), Yun Yong-sun (Seongnam FC), Oh Ban-suk (Jeju United), Kim Jin-su (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Kim Min-woo (Sangju Sangmu), Park Joo-ho (Ulsan Hyundai), Hong Chul (Sangju Sangmu), Go Yo-han (FC Seoul), Lee Yong (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)

Midfielders: Ki Sung-yueng (Swansea City), Jung Woo-young (Vissel Kobe), Kwon Chang-hoon (Dijon FCO), Ju Se-jong (Asan Mugunghwa FC), Koo Ja-cheol (FC Augsburg), Lee Seung-woo (Hellas Verona), Moon Seon-min (Incheon United), Lee Jae-sung (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Lee Chung-yong (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Kim Shin-wook (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur), Hwang Hee-chan (FC Red Bull Salzburg), Lee Keun-ho (Gangwon FC)

Spain

TBA

Sweden

TBA

Switzerland

TBA

Tunisia

TBA

Uruguay

TBA

