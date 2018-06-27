World Cup 2018: Record-breaking seventh own goal conceded during tournament
Reminder: We're not out of group stage yet
The 2018 World Cup is likely going to be remembered for weird trends. The record for most penalty kicks in a Cup has already been shattered, and Edson Alvarez of Mexico's own goal in a 3-0 loss to Sweden broke another dubious record: Most own goals in a World Cup. In fact, the own goal is currently the leader in the Golden Boot chase for this Cup.
Alvarez's snafu was the seventh of the tournament -- and we're not out of the group stage yet. The previous record was six in 1998, and we still have 22 matches left.
Here's a recap of what we've seen so far in this Cup. Own goals are generally the most prevalent in the group stage, so maybe we'll see teams clean it up from here on out. There have been 48 own goals in World Cup history. 38 of those have come in the group stages.
June 15: Aziz Bouhaddouz, Morocco (90+5')
The first own goal -- off Morocco's Aziz Bouhaddouz -- may have been the toughest of the tournament. It came at the death and ultimately gave Iran a 1-0 win in its opening match.
June 16: Aziz Behich, Australia (81')
Another late goal that ultimately ended up being the difference and this one was retroactively taken from France's Paul Pogba and "awarded" to Australia's Aziz Behich. The goal gave France a 2-1 win over Australia late.
June 16: Oghenekaro Etebo, Nigeria (32')
The second own goal of the day gave Croatia a 1-0 win over Nigeria. A pretty header by Mario Mandzukic careened off of Oghenekaro Etebo and into the net in the first half. The score would ultimately stand in a tough loss for Nigeria.
June 19: Thiago Cionek, Poland (37')
Another wildly unlikely goal, this one looked more like a hockey deflection. After a screamer off the foot of Idrissa Gana hit Thiago Cionek of Poland, it sneaked in past the Polish keeper to put Senegal up 1-0. While that goal didn't end up being the game-winner, Senegal did go on to win 2-1.
June 19: Ahmed Fathi, Egypt (47')
Another own goal to open the scoring, Fathi tried to slide to break up a weird bouncer. However, the ball took a weird angle and ended up in the Egyptian net to put Russia up 1-0; a lead it would later open up to 3-0. A Mohamed Salah penalty set the final at 3-1 for Russia.
June 25: Denis Cheryshev, Russia (23')
Russia found itself on the other side of the own goal when Cheryshev -- who has had an exceptional tournament to this point outside of this mistake -- redirected a Diego Laxalt shot into his own goal with a stroke of bad luck. The goal was the second of three for Uruguay, which would win 3-0 to take the group.
June 27: Edson Alvarez, Mexico (74')
The capper of a horrific match for Mexico, Alvarez simply got caught up in the scrum in front of the net on a long throw-in. The goal put Mexico down 3-0 to Sweden and could have been even more costly had Germany gone up on South Korea, but as it stands the worst it did was make Mexico's loss to Sweden a bit more humiliating.
-
World Cup knockout stage schedule
Here's how the knockout stage is shaping up
-
South Korea goal sends Mexico through
Germany desperately pulled its keeper trying to advance out of group play, but South Korea...
-
World Cup: What to know about Germany
This was their 18th World Cup appearance
-
Twitter gasps at Germany, Mexico madness
Social media was rocked by Wednesday's sudden soccer dethroning
-
World Cup: What to know about Mexico
Mexico survived an epic collapse against Sweden with some help from its South Korea friend...
-
World Cup: What to know about So. Korea
The South Koreans just completed their 10th World Cup appearance