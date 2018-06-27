World Cup 2018: Record-breaking seventh own goal conceded during tournament

The 2018 World Cup is likely going to be remembered for weird trends. The record for most penalty kicks in a Cup has already been shattered, and Edson Alvarez of Mexico's own goal in a 3-0 loss to Sweden broke another dubious record: Most own goals in a World Cup. In fact, the own goal is currently the leader in the Golden Boot chase for this Cup.

Alvarez's snafu was the seventh of the tournament -- and we're not out of the group stage yet. The previous record was six in 1998, and we still have 22 matches left.

Here's a recap of what we've seen so far in this Cup. Own goals are generally the most prevalent in the group stage, so maybe we'll see teams clean it up from here on out. There have been 48 own goals in World Cup history. 38 of those have come in the group stages.

June 15: Aziz Bouhaddouz, Morocco (90+5')

The first own goal -- off Morocco's Aziz Bouhaddouz -- may have been the toughest of the tournament. It came at the death and ultimately gave Iran a 1-0 win in its opening match.

Heartbreak for Morocco!



Bouhaddouz heads it into his own net in stoppage time to give Iran the lead. pic.twitter.com/7FA7Migvk5 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 15, 2018

June 16: Aziz Behich, Australia (81')

Another late goal that ultimately ended up being the difference and this one was retroactively taken from France's Paul Pogba and "awarded" to Australia's Aziz Behich. The goal gave France a 2-1 win over Australia late.

What a run by Paul Pogba to finish off a pretty team goal! 😍 pic.twitter.com/xfPqDQDyDU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2018

June 16: Oghenekaro Etebo, Nigeria (32')

The second own goal of the day gave Croatia a 1-0 win over Nigeria. A pretty header by Mario Mandzukic careened off of Oghenekaro Etebo and into the net in the first half. The score would ultimately stand in a tough loss for Nigeria.

Mandzukic gets there first, but Nigeria's Etebo gets the final touch to put the Croatians ahead! pic.twitter.com/fmmoTpEbPf — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2018

June 19: Thiago Cionek, Poland (37')

Another wildly unlikely goal, this one looked more like a hockey deflection. After a screamer off the foot of Idrissa Gana hit Thiago Cionek of Poland, it sneaked in past the Polish keeper to put Senegal up 1-0. While that goal didn't end up being the game-winner, Senegal did go on to win 2-1.

What a deflection!



Senegal take the lead after Idrissa Gana's shot gets deflected into the back of the net. pic.twitter.com/hYPtf0cNgu — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 19, 2018

June 19: Ahmed Fathi, Egypt (47')

Another own goal to open the scoring, Fathi tried to slide to break up a weird bouncer. However, the ball took a weird angle and ended up in the Egyptian net to put Russia up 1-0; a lead it would later open up to 3-0. A Mohamed Salah penalty set the final at 3-1 for Russia.

We have ANOTHER own goal! pic.twitter.com/UiRWtFXfDt — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 19, 2018

June 25: Denis Cheryshev, Russia (23')

Russia found itself on the other side of the own goal when Cheryshev -- who has had an exceptional tournament to this point outside of this mistake -- redirected a Diego Laxalt shot into his own goal with a stroke of bad luck. The goal was the second of three for Uruguay, which would win 3-0 to take the group.

Uruguay get another!



A long distance shot deflects into the back of the net to put Uruguay up 2-0. pic.twitter.com/RvwB8oKOcy — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 25, 2018

June 27: Edson Alvarez, Mexico (74')

The capper of a horrific match for Mexico, Alvarez simply got caught up in the scrum in front of the net on a long throw-in. The goal put Mexico down 3-0 to Sweden and could have been even more costly had Germany gone up on South Korea, but as it stands the worst it did was make Mexico's loss to Sweden a bit more humiliating.