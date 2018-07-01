World Cup 2018: Ronaldo and Messi are out and Mbappe and young stars are in, plus Russia 2018 takeaways

The first half of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 is in the books, and we've already seen plenty of jaw-dropping moments and (supposed) juggernauts pack their bags early and leave town. Let's get right into the best of what we've seen in the first weekend of the knockout stage.

Don't expect to see many one-sided results

If we've learned anything from this tournament, it's that any team can go down on any given day. Through four knockout stage matches, we've had two games decided by one goal in regulation and two go to a penalty-kick shootout to decide a winner. Since the 2010 World Cup, there have been 20 Round of 16 matches and only five have been decided by at least a two-goal margin. Nine of the 20 have needed extra time or penalties to decide a winner. Repeat after me: It's not going to get any easier moving forward for the favorites.

Two stars are better than one

Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez have formed arguably the best one-two punch in international soccer. The two were born within a month apart in a little town of Salto, population of just over 131,000 in northwestern Uruguay, bordering Argentina. The two have taken different paths to conquer the sport and reach this stage, but when they're on the field together, they know how to find each other regardless of the distance. On Uruguay's first goal, Cavani hooked up with Suarez with a cross that traveled just over 50 yards across the field on the left wing, and Suarez reconnected with Cavani 31 yards back across the field and in front of the frame, facing Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Patricio. Cavani used his head, specifically his face, to open the score sheet and give Uruguay the early edge. It's the typical scrappy Uruguayan goal we've all been accustomed to witnessing over the years of this generation.

Suarez finds Cavani at the back post to put Uruguay up 1-0 early in the game! pic.twitter.com/BUlHpqWSI0 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018

And if the first goal was scrappy, then Cavani's second was a work of art.

PURE. CLASS. 🔥



Cavani one-times a curler into the back of the net to re-take the lead for Uruguay. pic.twitter.com/JZhmTqE1s4 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018

There's no doubt among soccer pundits that Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Suarez or Cavani. But one thing is for sure: Ronaldo can't outproduce Suarez AND Cavani. In the end, two are better than one and Ronaldo lacked the supporting cast to stay alive in Russia.

Cavani's lofted pass to Suarez. Suarez's return pinpoint cross for Cavani to finish. A moment of wonder forged by 2 men born within 3 weeks of each other in Salto. (Population 100,000) Just 2 kids from the same hood dazzling together on the world's greatest stage 🇺🇾 — roger bennett (@rogbennett) June 30, 2018

Old guard making way for next wave of stars

In the first two days of the knockout stage, we've seen the two biggest stars on the international stage, Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, bow out and the window potentially close on Spain's golden generation, an era that saw one of the greatest teams assembled in 2010. The 34-year-old Andres Iniesta retired from international play soon after Spain's elimination. The 33-year-old Ronaldo told reporters after his team was eliminated that he's not ready to decide his future with the national team. Per BBC:

"It's not the time to talk about the future when it comes to the players and coach," he said. "As the captain, I'm proud of the players, the coaching team, the staff, and all the people who worked with the group to make sure everything went well."

If this is Ronaldo's last hurrah, we're going to miss his ridiculousness.

This pose is worth at least two goals pic.twitter.com/pPf0jpEDE1 — Feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) June 30, 2018

As for Messi, the Argentine superstar will turn 35 during the next World Cup in Qatar and has previously retired (briefly) from international play after Argentina lost to Germany in the 2014 World Cup final, and fell short to Chile in penalty-kick shootouts in Copa Americas 2015 and 2016. He dragged an Argentina team -- that has not won a major tournament since 1993 -- from the dead past the group stage when it was in last place heading into the final matchday. Messi did not hint at international retirement following Saturday's elimination, but if drastic changes aren't made, there's a chance we may never see him featured on the national team at a major tournament again.

It's the end of the road for Argentina's FIFA World Cup dreams. pic.twitter.com/M6Q8F6jstS — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018

All three stars deserved better, and for Ronaldo and Messi, the two may finish their careers without knowing what it's like to hoist that beautiful golden trophy. The sport can be cruel, but fear not because youngster Kylian Mbappe is here to save us all. The 19-year-old had a coming-out party, bagging a double and blowing past an archaic Argentina back line to produce countless scoring chances for Les Blues during Saturday's goalfest.

The French team is seeking it's second World Cup title, and it's hard to fathom that Mbappe wasn't even alive for France's first World Cup title in 1998. He was born five months after Zinedine Zidane's masterclass performance against Brazil in July 1998, so it's only right that old guards like Messi and Mbappe's favorite soccer player growing up, Ronaldo, are making way for the young up-and-comers like the young French goal-scoring machine, Brazil's Neymar (26 years old), England's Harry Kane (24) and Belgium's Romelu Lukaku (25).

The thing I want to know about this Mbappe picture is: how did he manage to get into Ronaldo’s bedroom? pic.twitter.com/I87V2kfIad — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) June 30, 2018

The best thing about Kylian Mbappe is he never turns a fan down for a photo. pic.twitter.com/MF9b8gDJAV — Kristan Heneage (@KHeneage) June 30, 2018

Seeing the veterans crash out in the knockout stage can be a bummer, but it's awfully exciting to see the new wave of young talent produce at a high level. And if there's a lesson to be learned here, it's that individual talent can only carry you so far. All four young players listed above have a great supporting cast.

Russia busted everyone's brackets

If you're like all of us who have printed out a bracket and made predictions, then chances are you had Spain defeating Russia in the Round of 16 and making a deep run on a relatively light side of the bracket that's lacking star power and traditional powerhouses. Before the start of the knockout stage, you had one side of the bracket featuring five former World Cup champs with an accumulative total of 10 titles. The other side of the bracket that featured Spain and England only featured two titles.

Russia's massive upset over 2010 World Cup champion Spain has flipped one half of the bracket upside-down. With the win, Russia faces Croatia in quarterfinals. Simply put: Russia or Croatia is guaranteed to play at least seven games, whether the seventh match is the World Cup final or the third-place game obviously remains to be seen.

What a difference four years make for Akinfeev

Those of you who have been following previous World Cups may not remember Igor Akinfeev. And why would you? Russia failed to make it out of the group stage in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and had been spiraling downward in the leading months before the 2018 World Cup. The host nation has two wins, a draw that resulted in a penalty-kick win after extra time and a loss in four games. You can credit a large portion of Russia's success to the man between the pipes, who absolutely stole the show in the penalty-kick shootout against Spain. Akinfeev made two vital stops, including a kick save against Iago Aspas to stun arguably one of the favorites to win it all.

What a difference four years make for Akinfeev, who was involved in one of the biggest goalkeeping blunders of all time in World Cup play against South Korea. Talk about going from a night to forget to a night to remember for the Russia shot-stopper.

No one will top Pavard's masterclass goal

Benjamin Pavard scored the goal of his life against Argentina. It's hard to imagine he'll do any better than what he did Saturday, and that's not a knock on the 22-year-old Stuttgart prodigy. He's a defender, after all! Defenders don't have the technical ability to score absolute screamers like this:

So what was going through his mind when he struck that ball with the outside of his foot and curled it into back of the net past Argentina keeper Franco Armani? From Goal.com:

"The ball bounced up as it came to me. I didn't even think about it," he began. "I just tried to get over it and keep it down. I was trying to hit it in the direction it came from, which is what the strikers always tell me. "I didn't think it over, and when it went in I just felt so happy. "In German, we say 'Tor'. To hit a shot like that -- I can't describe it. I'm still feeling emotional!"

Pavard's stunner will go down as the goal of the tournament. Book it. Let the great Aaron West out of Copa90 explain why we should hang this highlight in the Louvre:

D-do y'all understand how difficult this technique is? At this height, to hit it with the outside of the boot, putting the *perfect* backspin on it while still striking purely through the ball and keeping it down? This is perfection.pic.twitter.com/5zEZuR6Uxo — A West (@ayyy_west) June 30, 2018

This will go down as the image of the tournament

Ronaldo wrapping his arm around an injured Cavani and helping him off the field while his team is losing and in desperate need of an equalizer in the late stages of Saturday's game is of the more memorable images of this World Cup. This is like a cramped-up Kellen Winslow being carried off by his opponents at the Orange Bowl after an overtime win.

It's entirely possible that Ronaldo may have been doing what he did because he wanted to rush his opponent off the field and give his team more time to score, or because he always knows where the cameras are at and is looking for another good PR move. It doesn't really matter. Say what you will, but as much flak as we give Ronaldo, this is great sportsmanship and a moment we won't forget.

We are all this kid after watching Croatia-Denmark

With two goals scored in the first four minutes of the Croatia-Denmark match, we thought we were in for a wild one, much like Saturday's goalfest between France and Argentina. However, outside of the first four minutes and the final seven minutes of extra time where a penalty was committed by Denmark and later saved by Kasper Sschmeichel (that's 99 minutes in between, for those keeping count at home), this match lacked the head-turning moments we experienced earlier in the Round of 16.

#MundialTelemundo Parece que a este pequeño no le interesa mucho como termine el duelo entre #CRO y #DEN pic.twitter.com/Mdglr8YOiV — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) July 1, 2018

Sure, the penalty-kick shootout featured three saves from Croatia keeper Danijel Subasic, but we're more interested in what happens in regulation as opposed to penalties, because it's pretty much a tossup.

At least the folks in Croatia are having a BLAST.

Live look at Croatia 😳 pic.twitter.com/pxChhLfiat — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 1, 2018

As for the players, be careful with your goal-stopping hero: