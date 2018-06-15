World Cup 2018: Ronaldo's hat trick for Portugal against Spain has Twitter in awe

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is one of the most hotly contested debates among soccer fans in this World Cup, and Ronaldo gave Messi big shoes to fill with his opening-match performance on Friday. Ronaldo scored three goals for Portugal in a 3-3 draw against Spain, leaving the world in awe of his ability.

The first goal came off of a penalty in the opening minutes of the match, which he buried with ease.

Cristiano Ronaldo gets the opener!



He draws the penalty and buries it to give Portugal an early 1-0 lead against Spain. #PORESP pic.twitter.com/P08bLoLcKV — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 15, 2018

The second was an ugly bobble on a grounder by Spanish keeper David de Gea that gave Portugal a 2-1 lead heading into the half.

David de Gea is going to want that one back 🙈 pic.twitter.com/hqjFQtWbOJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 15, 2018

And the third, the best of the day, was a gorgeous free kick down 3-2 in the closing minutes of the match that allowed Portugal to come away with a point.

Take a bow, Cristiano Ronaldo. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/pJwSByuz5y — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 15, 2018

Diego Costa had a great day for Spain as well, putting two goals (both equalizers) of his own in, but people were understandably enraptured with Ronaldo's performance.

Ronaldo just scored a hat trick (3 goals) vs Spain to keep it 3-3 in his World Cup opener.



God levels of CLUTCH. ⚽️

Hoping Messi does the same. 🇦🇷 #WorldCupRussia2018 — Hungrybox (@LiquidHbox) June 15, 2018

That was sensational. Will have to be something very special to get close to that over the next four weeks. Spain so good for long periods but Ronaldo incredible. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) June 15, 2018

Live scenes in a Moscow bar as that Ronaldo goal went in. Spot Coral PR man @johnhillsport

in amongst it.pic.twitter.com/EtalCNHJAO — Coral (@Coral) June 15, 2018

Messi: "Siri, who's the best player in the world?"



Siri: "Cristiano Ronaldo" pic.twitter.com/t4d2gmhRLv — World Cup (@EPLBible) June 15, 2018

Lets be honest, the titanic theme tune was meant for Cristiano Ronaldo#PORESP #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/gXfVX6WfKG — Dom Stirling (@domstirling12) June 15, 2018

"He can't score freekicks"

"He doesn't score big teams"

"He has never scored Spain"

"He only score tap-ins"

"He's facing the best keeper in the World"



Cristiano Ronaldo: Hold My Beer pic.twitter.com/NJVe5eSnoU — Omoniyi Israel (@omoissy) June 15, 2018

Spain held the ball for two-thirds of the match, but ultimately, it didn't have one thing: Ronaldo. His three goals now put him at six career World Cup goals, one more than Messi's total of five. However, no matter what happens for Argentina Saturday, the important thing is that Ronaldo saved a point for Portugal on Friday, so the day is all about him.

He became the first player to score a hat trick against Spain and the oldest to score a hat trick in World Cup history at 33 years and 130 days. So yeah, you could say that Ronaldo had a pretty good day.