World Cup 2018: Ronaldo's hat trick for Portugal against Spain has Twitter in awe
Ronaldo is out to prove he's the best in the world, and three goals did a lot of talking
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is one of the most hotly contested debates among soccer fans in this World Cup, and Ronaldo gave Messi big shoes to fill with his opening-match performance on Friday. Ronaldo scored three goals for Portugal in a 3-3 draw against Spain, leaving the world in awe of his ability.
The first goal came off of a penalty in the opening minutes of the match, which he buried with ease.
The second was an ugly bobble on a grounder by Spanish keeper David de Gea that gave Portugal a 2-1 lead heading into the half.
And the third, the best of the day, was a gorgeous free kick down 3-2 in the closing minutes of the match that allowed Portugal to come away with a point.
Diego Costa had a great day for Spain as well, putting two goals (both equalizers) of his own in, but people were understandably enraptured with Ronaldo's performance.
Spain held the ball for two-thirds of the match, but ultimately, it didn't have one thing: Ronaldo. His three goals now put him at six career World Cup goals, one more than Messi's total of five. However, no matter what happens for Argentina Saturday, the important thing is that Ronaldo saved a point for Portugal on Friday, so the day is all about him.
He became the first player to score a hat trick against Spain and the oldest to score a hat trick in World Cup history at 33 years and 130 days. So yeah, you could say that Ronaldo had a pretty good day.
