World Cup 2018: Russia destroys Saudi Arabia, Putin is super happy and more from Day 1

Day 1 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup is in the books. Thursday only featured one match and the opening ceremony, but there was plenty to talk about. The Russian national team is off to a fantastic start after destroying Saudi Arabia, 5-0. It was Russia's first World Cup win since 2002. Here's everything you need to see from the opening day in Moscow:

Russia crushes Saudi Arabia in opener, off to picture-perfect start

It was a convincing 5-0 victory for Russia, as the host nation got three goals from two substitutes to take all three points. It scored early, and then in the second half it scored often, grabbing two goals in the final minutes.

The scoreline perfectly sums up how this match went. Despite Saudi Arabia have 61 percent possession, Russia had 14 shots, seven on frame. Saudi Arabia didn't even managed to fire a shot on frame. It couldn't create anything, and now the hosts are in fantastic shape to move on to the knockout stage with a plus-five goal differential.

This was simply the cherry on top from Golovin. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/f8JJZr5apY — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 14, 2018

Not to mention, Russia president Vladimir Putin was happy as you would expect:

A wild opening ceremony

The opening ceremony was lively and fun, and it had a bit of everything. You can relive it here.

Lookahead at Day 2

Three games are on the docket for Day 2 of the World Cup on Friday. Egypt will take on Uruguay at 8 a.m. ET, Morocco squares off against Iran at 11 a.m. ET, and Portugal meets Spain (and its new coach) at 2 p.m. ET. Lots of interesting storylines as well. You've got Mohamed Salah set to play for Egypt after his injury scare, and I don't know if you heard, but Spain fired its coach two days before the tournament began for having negotiated and accepted a deal to become Real Madrid's coach.

As always, we'll have your World Cup coverage here at CBSSports.com and we'll have plenty more on our live, 24/7 streaming sports show, CBS Sports HQ.