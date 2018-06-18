World Cup 2018: Russia vs. Egypt odds, expert picks, insider predictions

The Russians cruised in their first match as host of the 2018 World Cup. Now, they face Egypt to open second-round play on Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET. Russia is posted at -130 World Cup odds for the match, meaning you'd need to wager $130 to win $100 on an outright victory. Egypt is at +235 (risk $100 to win $235), while a draw is +210. The over-under on total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup match is 2. A victory by Russia all but ensures a first-ever berth into the knockout stage.



Before you make your plays, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.



Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Together with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In nearly three seasons since its inception, the Soccerbot is up an incredible 1,800 percent against closing sportsbook odds.



The Soccerbot nailed both opening matches for these two teams, accurately picking a Russian victory and an Egyptian defeat.



Now the Soccerbot has digested the film, crunched the numbers, and broken down every single player on Russia and Egypt.



The model knows Russia will have home-field advantage and huge motivation for Tuesday's match. A win guarantees Russia a spot in the quarterfinals, while a draw all but assures a berth based on its sizable goal differential.



The kickoff to the World Cup couldn't have gone any better for Russia. The team scored just 12 minutes into Thursday's opener against Saudi Arabia and cruised to a 5-0 victory. Three goals came from reserves, and two of those came from Denis Cheryshev, a talented winger at Villarreal and former youth player for Real Madrid.



Aside from Cheryshev, nearly all of the Russian national team's players come from the local club level, including goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev, 32, who has played in 104 national team games.



Egypt was on its way to a draw with highly regarded Uruguay, but a goal in the 90th minute gutted the Egyptians. Now, it ust win on Tuesday for any chance at advancing out of Group A.



Egypt last played in the World Cup in 1990. This is its fourth-ever appearance, yet the expectations are high. Egypt is led by Mohamed Salah, one of the world's top strikers. Salah scored more than 40 goals for Liverpool, guiding the Premier League team to the Champions League final.



Omar Gaber, playing for Los Angeles FC of the MLS, and Arsenal's Mohamed Elnery lead a strong midfield group.



Does Russia clinch a quarterfinal berth, or can Egypt get the upset? Or does it end in a draw?