World Cup 2018: Russia vs. Uruguay odds, expert picks, insider predictions

Russia and Uruguay face off with first place in Group A on the line on Monday at 10 a.m. ET at the 2018 World Cup. According to the World Cup odds, this match is about as even as you'll see. Uruguay is posted at +165 on the money line, meaning you would need to wager $100 on a Uruguay victory to win $165. Russia is +190, while a draw is +200. The Over-Under on total goals scored is 2. Both teams are 2-0-0 in pool play and have clinched berths in the Knockout Stage, but critical bracket placement will be determined based on the result of this fixture.



The model knows Russia wasn't supposed to be in this position. It wasn't supposed to win a single game, let alone two. But the world's 70th-ranked team, which only qualified because it's the host team, shocked the world with a 5-0 rout of Saudi Arabia to open the 2018 World Cup and notched a 3-1 win over Egypt on Tuesday.



The Russians, who hadn't won an international match in more than seven months, have the World Cup's top goal differential.



Uruguay, the only team in this group ranked better than 45th in the world (14th), was the heavy favorite in Group A. But, it only managed to escape with 1-0 victories against Saudi Arabia and Egypt.



Luis Suarez, one of football's top forwards, scored his 52nd goal in his 100th match for his home nation against Saudi Arabia. The squad is looking for a repeat of 2010, when it advanced to the semifinals.



Coach Oscar Tabarez -- who at 71 is the oldest coach at Russia 2018 -- noted how important it was to get out of the first two games without yellow cards or injuries. "We'll see who we get now [in the quarterfinals]," he said.



