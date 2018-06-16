World Cup 2018: School kids went absolutely crazy when Uruguay scored late winner

The thing about the World Cup that makes it stand apart from other sporting events is the way it's capable of rallying an entire nation behind one team. It sounds corny and soapy, but it's what happens every four years (not in America's case, unfortunately).

Most Americans can remember where they were and how they reacted when Landon Donovan buried a game-winner against Algeria to propel the United States out of the group stage of the 2010 World Cup. Similarly, most Uruguayans will undoubtedly remember where they were when Jose Maria Gimenez headed home a late game-winning goal against Egypt on Friday to open up Uruguay's 2018 World Cup run with a 1-0 win.

Case in point: the video below. That game-winning goal led to an incredible moment at one particular school, Colegio del Su, in Montevideo, the capital of Uruguay. Here's the moment:

What a SCENE.



These kids were amped when Uruguay scored their last minute game-winner. pic.twitter.com/GGDIq2aDhm — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 16, 2018

As a result of the win, Uruguay tied Russia atop Group A with three points apiece, though Russia boasts a better goal differential (+5 to +1). For now, though, that goal differential doesn't matter much. Uruguay got the win they needed over Egypt and they head into their second match against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday with an entire nation behind them and ready to go crazy for what should be an outburst of goals considering Saudi Arabia is the team that allowed Russia to rack up five goals in the opener.

Goals will likely be scored. And the celebrations will likely continue in Uruguay.