World Cup 2018 scores, recap: Brazil, Switzerland win; Argentina gets huge boost on Day 9

Day 9 at the 2018 World Cup again brought goals (more so than the day before) but no team was able to clinch a spot in the next round. Brazil took on Costa Rica, Nigeria faced Iceland and Switzerland took on Serbia to end the day. Argentina didn't play, but they are feeling better than they did after the Croatia game.

Here's how it all went down:

Scores

Brazil 2, Costa Rica 0

Nigeria 2, Iceland 0

Switzerland 2, Serbia 1

Brazil comes alive late

Brazil appeared headed for another draw late against Costa Rica with a level score in the 90th minute, but Philippe Coutinho and Neymar each found the back of the net in added time for a 2-0 victory. Brazil had 23 shots, nine of which were on goal, but Keylor Navas was sensational in goal and looked to have done enough to secure a draw. But Brazil's determination and talent paid off in the end, giving them three crucial points, which has them in a good spot to move on from the group stage.

Oh, and Neymar was doing Neymar things.

Nigeria helps self and Argentina

A 2-0 win for Nigeria over Iceland has the African nation in a really good spot to move on, but it also means Argentina is still very much alive. Second, third and fourth place in Group D is super tight, with every team still alive, and now if Argentina can score a comfortable win in its final group stage match, it can likely advance. Here are the scenarios for Argentina to move on.

As for Nigeria, a draw could do it for them, while a win locks them into the knockout stage. And with how Nigeria played, they'll enter the match with Argentina as the favorite.

The hero Argentina has been missing. pic.twitter.com/J4YZYoTsfy — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 22, 2018

Swiss pick up huge win

Don't look now, but had Serbia beaten Switzerland, Group E would pretty much be wrapped up. But thanks to Xherdan Shaqiri's winner at the death, Switzerland is now a draw against Costa Rica away from moving on. And it also means that the Brazil vs. Serbia match is basically a knockout game. All Brazil needs is a draw, while Serbia can advance with a draw as long as Switzerland loses by two goals to Costa Rica.

What this means

Group D is shaping up nicely, with Croatia and Nigeria controlling their own destiny. Iceland and Argentina need to win and get a little help to move on, but there's a chance it can happen for one of them.

In Group E, it's even tighter. Serbia vs. Brazil is all of a sudden a monster matchup, while Switzerland can take advantage of an already eliminated Costa Rica to move on. Switzerland can lose and move on as long as Brazil beats Serbia.

Saturday's slate

All of these matches are available on fuboTV (Try for free).

Belgium vs. Tunisia, 8 a.m. ET (Preview)

Mexico vs. South Korea, 11 a.m. ET (Preview)

Germany vs. Sweden, 2 p.m. ET (Preview)