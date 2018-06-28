World Cup 2018: Senegal player falls asleep on goal post during Colombia strike
The 'stand on the post with a sassy pose' strategy didn't pay off for Senegal
Senegal was knocked out of the World Cup in the group stage with its 1-0 loss to Colombia on Thursday. Colombia's only goal came on a beauty of a corner kick that led to a Yerry Mina header. Colombia and Japan made it out of Group H, but look at this goal and see if something is ... off about it.
If you missed it, here's a better look.
What are you DOING? Even the way he saunters off after the goal is far too casual.
Now, maybe I'm crazy, but I have a sneaking suspicion this isn't how Aliou Cisse drew it up. That's Idrissa Gueye, who might actually get ticketed for loitering with how nonchalantly he's leaning against that post. He actually played the entire match too!
Twitter took note of Gueye's strange defensive "stance."
There's playing the post, then there's playing the post. Senegal was more or less eliminated because of this goal, and we didn't even get a great screenshot of Gueye panicking as the ball went by him. He was completely unbothered by everything around him. This isn't to say that if he tries to break it up then this goal isn't scored, it was a great header and a better cross, but you have to at least give your keeper a chance in your team's biggest match of the tournament.
