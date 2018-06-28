World Cup 2018: Senegal player falls asleep on goal post during Colombia strike

Senegal was knocked out of the World Cup in the group stage with its 1-0 loss to Colombia on Thursday. Colombia's only goal came on a beauty of a corner kick that led to a Yerry Mina header. Colombia and Japan made it out of Group H, but look at this goal and see if something is ... off about it.

Come for the Yerry Mina goal, stay for the 🔥 celebration! 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/zTgeAbBagD — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 28, 2018

If you missed it, here's a better look.

What are you DOING? Even the way he saunters off after the goal is far too casual.

Now, maybe I'm crazy, but I have a sneaking suspicion this isn't how Aliou Cisse drew it up. That's Idrissa Gueye, who might actually get ticketed for loitering with how nonchalantly he's leaning against that post. He actually played the entire match too!

Twitter took note of Gueye's strange defensive "stance."

sengal dude just hanging out on the post watching 😭😭🤣🤣 — Freddy Adu (@notFreddyAdu) June 28, 2018

Look at that defender just leaning on the post... — Kornaldo (@KortuJo) June 28, 2018

WHAT IN THE WORLD IS #5 DOING pic.twitter.com/MQUJleojfP — Pogba or Lukaku pls win the World Cup (@ericfaceington) June 28, 2018

I'm no soccer expert, but i'm struggling to remember anyone looking as nonchalant on the post as Gueye here. #SENCOL pic.twitter.com/vyJAdmt9k6 — Van Hammersly (@leftshoeshuffle) June 28, 2018

Clearly Senegal's Gueye had absolutely NO interest in defending that set piece.#SENCOL #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ranZCYTbRL — VB (@VonBlade) June 28, 2018

Look at Iddrisa Gana Gueye relaxing by the goal post as the Colombian header went it. pic.twitter.com/DY1MbONA1D — Nathan Quao (@nathan_quao) June 28, 2018

Gueye for Senegal 🇸🇳 chilling on the near post as they lost the chance to make it out of the group stage. 🤦🏿‍♂️. pic.twitter.com/sUp5C54Ztr — Mr. Spacely (@Tha_AlphaMale) June 28, 2018

May you all be as relaxed at your jobs as Idrissa Gana Gueye was when he leaned on the post and watched the ball go by. — The Nutmeg News (@TheNutmegNews) June 28, 2018

Gana Gueye (Senegal) defending the first post during the corner that led to Yerry Mina goal. #SENCOL pic.twitter.com/F5vv02RVQn — Captain Guardiola ⚽ (@CaptnGuardiola) June 28, 2018

There's playing the post, then there's playing the post. Senegal was more or less eliminated because of this goal, and we didn't even get a great screenshot of Gueye panicking as the ball went by him. He was completely unbothered by everything around him. This isn't to say that if he tries to break it up then this goal isn't scored, it was a great header and a better cross, but you have to at least give your keeper a chance in your team's biggest match of the tournament.