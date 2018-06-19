World Cup 2018: Senegal scores bizarre goal on Poland thanks to a referee snafu and a sneaky interception

In Group H of the FIFA World Cup in Russia on Tuesday, Senegal took a shocking lead over Poland, but the manner in which it got there was bizarre. The first goal was a Poland own-goal, in which Idrissa Gana's shot ricocheted off of Poland defender Thiago Cionek. The second goal was even more unfortunate, with Senegal's M'Baye Niang returning to the pitch after suffering an injury, without Poland being aware.

It looks as weird as it sounds. Take a look:

Niang slips behind the defense to score Senegal's second goal of the day! pic.twitter.com/z7zJWiqxxz — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 19, 2018

While this looks completely illegal at first glance, Niang didn't do anything wrong. He was injured, and he came off due to that injury. He slipped onto the pitch onside after the assistant referee waved him on, and as weird as it looks (and it is weird), it still resulted in Senegal's second goal.

As you'd expect, people freaked out about the decision to wave Niang back onto the field.

— SiriusXM FC 157 ⚽️📻 (@SiriusXMFC) June 19, 2018

Dr Joe: Total mismanagement by the officiating crew on the #SEN goal-scorer reentry. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) June 19, 2018

What a disaster from the referees (assistant, 4th, game). 🇸🇳 with an absolute gift from 🇵🇱 and the refs. #WorldCup — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) June 19, 2018

That's what Poland gets for not playing the ball out when Niang was injured — Zito (@_Zeets) June 19, 2018

Group H is now my favorite group. #WorldCup — Brooks Peck (@BrooksDT) June 19, 2018

After coming off injured, Niang is waved on by the referee and almost immediately wins the ball and scores. #SEN pic.twitter.com/5Z28h0wv49 — The Athletic Soccer (@TheAthleticSCCR) June 19, 2018

However, as much as people questioned the official's decision, Wojciech Szczęsny's decision to come out and leaving Niang with a wide open net did not go unnoticed.

Szczesny meltdown again. — John Brewin (@JohnBrewin_) June 19, 2018

That’s not how you play sweeper-keeper! — James Tyler (@JamesTylerESPN) June 19, 2018

The most catastrophic defending at the #WorldCup so far — Robbie Blakeley (@rio_robbie) June 19, 2018

Szczesny in territory goalkeepers have not charted in World Cups since Rene Higuita against Roger Milla in 1990. It went similarly well. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) June 19, 2018

We also saw some VAR limitations in this situation. While Poland pleaded for the goal to be reviewed, everybody knew what happened. Niang was completely within the rules, and for that reason, the goal should stand as called. The question, of course, is whether or not he should have been on the pitch in the first place.

This also raises another question: Why did Poland play the ball back, whether it knew that Niang was on the field or not?

Like we said, it's a really weird goal.