World Cup 2018: Senegal vs. Colombia odds, expert picks, insider predictions

Group H in the 2018 World Cup is wide open, and a trip to the knockout stage is on the line Thursday morning when Senegal and Colombia square off in the final day of group stage action. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET. Colombia is posted at -115 on the money line in the latest 2018 World Cup odds, meaning you would need to wager $115 on a Colombian victory to return $100. Senegal is +330 (risk $100 to win $330), while a draw is +210. The over-under for total goals scored is two.

Before you enter your 2018 World Cup picks, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say. Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In nearly three seasons since its inception, the Soccerbot is up an incredible 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds.

The Soccerbot has already nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360). It also correctly predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275, just to name a few of its big calls. Anyone who has followed it is way up.



Now, Soccerbot has digested the film, crunched the numbers and broken down every single player on the rosters for Senegal and Colombia. The model has released a very strong money-line pick, which it's sharing over at SportsLine.

The model has taken the tight race to the next round out of Group H into consideration.

Entering play on Thursday, Senegal is tied with Japan for first in the group with four points and a plus-one goal differential. Colombia, meanwhile, is very much in the thick of the battle as well, entering this matchup with three points after an impressive 3-0 victory over Poland on Sunday.

A win or a draw guarantees that Senegal will advance, while a loss would leave it needing outside help. Colombia needs a victory to guarantee itself a trip forward. It could also advance with a draw and a win by Poland over Japan, but a loss ends its 2018 World Cup hopes.

So which hungry nation wins Thursday? Or does it end in a draw? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong Senegal-Colombia money-line pick, all from a European soccer expert whose powerful model is up 1,800 percent in less than three years.