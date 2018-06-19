World Cup 2018: Senegal vs. Poland odds, expert picks, and insider predictions

Poland and Senegal square off in a marquee Group H matchup on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. ET in the 2018 World Cup. The winner of this match will put itself in prime position to advance to the Knockout Stage. Poland enters this fixture at +125 on the money line, meaning you'd need to wager $100 on a Polish victory to win $125. Senegal is +245 (risk $100 to win $245), while a tie is +210. The Over-Under on total goals scored in this World Cup 2018 match is 2.



Before you enter your 2018 World Cup picks, you have to see what European soccer expert David Sumpter has to say. Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics: Mathematical Adventures in the Beautiful Game," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Together with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In nearly three seasons since its inception, the Soccerbot is up an incredible 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds.

The Soccerbot already called Brazil-Switzerland playing to a draw (+360), Argentina-Iceland ending in a draw (+385), and Iran upsetting Morocco (+275), just to name a few.



Now, Soccerbot has digested the film, crunched the numbers and broken down every single player on Poland and Senegal's 2018 World Cup rosters. The model has released a very strong money-line pick, which it's sharing over at SportsLine.



The model knows this is only Senegal's second World Cup appearance and first since 2002, when it lost in the quarterfinals to Turkey after defeating Sweden in the Round of 16.



And in order to advance to the 2018 World Cup knockout stage, Senegal will need a victory in its opening match. Senegal is led by Kalidou Koulibaly. The 27-year-old center back will need to produce in order to survive Group H.



But the model also knows Poland is at the World Cup for the first time since 2006 and will be making its eighth overall appearance. They are currently ranked eighth in the world and come to Russia 2018 with lofty aspirations.



Poland is led by striker Robert Lewandowski, who gets his first taste of World Cup action. Lewandowski finished the season as the Bundesliga's top scorer for the third time with 29 goals, netting 41 times in all competitions. The 29-year-old striker is on pace to be the national team's all-time caps leader and is already the top scorer.



So which nation takes the opener? Or will it end in a draw? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong Poland-Senegal money-line pick, all from a European soccer expert whose powerful model is up 1,800 percent in less than three years.