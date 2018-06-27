World Cup 2018: Serbia vs. Brazil odds, expert picks and insider predictions

Brazil entered the 2018 World Cup with hopes of capturing its sixth World Cup trophy. A positive result against Serbia on Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET will see the Brazilians advance to the knockout stage. Brazil enters this Group E fixture as a -200 money line favorite, meaning you'd need to bet $200 on a Brazilian victory to win $100. Serbia enters this match at +550 (wager $100 to win $550), while a draw is at +340 in the latest World Cup odds. The over-under on total goals is 2.5, with the over favored at -120.

Before you enter your 2018 World Cup picks, you have to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say. Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Together with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In nearly three seasons since its inception, the Soccerbot is up an incredible 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds.

The Soccerbot already called Brazil-Switzerland playing to a draw (+360), Argentina-Iceland ending in a draw (+385) and Iran upsetting Morocco (+275), just to name a few of its big wins. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, Soccerbot has digested the film, crunched the numbers and broken down every single player for Brazil and Serbia. It is leaning to the under for this matchup, but its stronger pick is on the money line, which it is sharing only over at SportsLine.

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil started its 2018 World Cup campaign with a disappointing draw against Switzerland. They then earned three-points against Costa Rica thanks to stoppage-time goals from Philippe Coutinho and Neymar.

Brazil enters Wednesday's match against Serbia having only one victory in its past seven matches against European sides at the World Cup. However, Brazil is unbeaten in its last 13 matches. And Brazil's Neymar is in top form entering the final group stage match. He's been directly involved in 18 goals in his past 17 appearances for Brazil.

Serbia, a squad with three points, can punch its ticket by pulling off this upset. A draw would also give the Serbians a shot, pending the outcome of Switzerland-Costa Rica and total goal differential.

So which hungry nation wins on Wednesday? Or does it end in a draw? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong Brazil-Serbia money-line pick, all from a European football expert whose powerful model is up 1,800 percent in less than three years.