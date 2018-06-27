World Cup 2018: South Korea vs. Germany odds, expert picks and insider predictions

Defending World Cup champions Germany need a victory against South Korea in its final group stage fixture to have any hopes of advancing to the knockout round. Germany and South Korea will meet on Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET at Kazan Arena. Germany enters this must-win match at -550 on the money line, meaning you'd need to bet $550 on a German victory to win $100. South Korea enters this fixture as a massive underdog at +1300 (wager $100 to win $1300), while a draw is at +625. The over-under on total goals is three, with the over favored at -110.

Before you enter your 2018 World Cup picks, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say. Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Together with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In nearly three seasons since its inception, the Soccerbot is up an incredible 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds.

The Soccerbot has already nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360). It also correctly predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275, just to name a few of its big calls. Anyone who has followed it is way up.



Now, Soccerbot has digested the film, crunched the numbers and broken down every single player on the rosters for Germany and South Korea. The model has released a very strong money-line pick, which it's sharing over at SportsLine.

Toni Kroos' dramatic late goal against Sweden kept Germany's hopes of retaining the World Cup trophy alive. However, Germany will be without starting center back Jerome Boating on Wednesday after his red card against Sweden.

The Germans must beat South Korea by two or more goals or better Sweden's result to guarantee qualification to the knockout stage. If Germany is unable to secure a victory, it will be the first time Germany has failed to progress from the opening group stage at a World Cup. However, Germany enters its match against South Korea having won all five of its World Cup matches against Asian opponents.

South Korea could spoil Germany's comeback story with an unlikely one of its own. South Korea has lost its past four World Cup matches and has scored just one goal combined in losses to Mexico and Sweden.

But the team could advance if it beats the four-time world champions and Sweden loses to Mexico. However, South Korea will be without captain Ki Sung-yueng, who was ruled out with a left calf injury.

So which hungry nation wins Wednesday? Or does it end in a draw? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong Germany-South Korea money-line pick, all from a European soccer expert whose powerful model is up 1,800 percent in less than three years.