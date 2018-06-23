World Cup 2018: South Korea vs. Mexico odds, expert picks, and top insider predictions

Mexico pulled off a shocking upset when it beat defending champions Germany, 1-0, in its opening match of the 2018 World Cup. Now, Mexico faces South Korea on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. ET. These two countries have met one time at the World Cup before, with Mexico winning 3-1 in 1998. Mexico enters this match as a -160 favorite on the money line, meaning you'd need to wager $160 on a Mexico victory to win $100. South Korea is +500 (risk $100 to win $500), while a draw is +275. The Over-Under on total goals is 2. Mexico has 25-1 World Cup odds to win it all, while South Korea is 1,000-1.



The model knows Mexico is looking to use the momentum from a 1-0 win over Germany to carry it on Saturday. Three more points Saturday clinches a spot in the 2018 World Cup knockout stage.



Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa was masterful in the net, becoming the only goalie ever to shut out both Germany and Brazil at the World Cup.



Meanwhile, South Korea will look to secure a positive result against Mexico after losing to Sweden 1-0 in its opening match. South Korea has now lost three consecutive World Cup matches and is winless in its last seven World Cup games overall. Its woes can be attributed to its defense, which has failed to keep a clean sheet in 12 of its last 13 World Cup fixtures.



South Korea's offense isn't doing the defense any favors, either. The Koreans have failed to score in their last two games and will need to put one in the back of the net to have a shot against El Tri.



