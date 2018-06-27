World Cup 2018: South Korea's pair of goals knock Germany out, send Mexico to knockout stage

There were a lot of shocking moments in South Korea's 2-0 win over Germany to knock the Germans out of the World Cup in the group stage, but few things were more shocking than Son Heung-Min's goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time to slam the coffin shut on Germany's aspirations of defending its title. When South Korea cleared it, Heung-min was in his own zone. The next thing anyone knew, he was burying a wide open shot to seal the deal for South Korea.

The goal, a seemingly meaningless one from South Korea's side, elicited a big reaction. It's not every day that you beat the defending World Cup champion -- among the favorites this year -- to claw your way on top of them in group play standings.

However, no one was happier than Mexico, which clinched a berth to the knockout stage with South Korea's win in spite of a monumental 3-0 shut out against Sweden.

Altogether now... "Bye bye Germany" as a joint Mexico-Sweden chorus. pic.twitter.com/mSV3ctpUdK — Amy Lawrence (@amylawrence71) June 27, 2018

Omg hilarious. This bar of Mexico fans is blaring “Gangnam style” over the loudspeakers to thank Korea for beating defending champ Germany. #worldcup — Christina Pascucci (@ChristinaKTLA) June 27, 2018

Me when i saw Mexico was losing 3-0 but then i heard South Korea scored #MexicoCreoEnTi #FifaWorldCup18 pic.twitter.com/M6fAFjW62c — Meza 🥀 (@iselamza) June 27, 2018

Never seen anyone so excited after losing 3-0 as the Mexico fans pic.twitter.com/9tqJNoxoMz — max seddon (@maxseddon) June 27, 2018

That moment when Mexico fans found out South Korea scored against Germany 👀 pic.twitter.com/5dvrR4oOW8 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 27, 2018

However, don't think that South Korean fans weren't celebrating the Pyrrhic victory over Germany. There was plenty of excitement to go around.

we knocked out germany that means we retroactively won the 2014 world cup thems the rules — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) June 27, 2018

SOUTH KOREA (AND MEXICO!) MOOD pic.twitter.com/4s2cvnQIsz — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 27, 2018

Fair play to South Korea 👏🏻👏🏻 but based on their celebration after the goals I’m not sure they know they are going home? 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Lasse Vibe (@LasseVibe) June 27, 2018

There were also those that just wanted an empty-netter, and they got their wish.