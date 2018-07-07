World Cup 2018: Sweden vs. England odds, lines, expert picks, and insider predictions

Saturday's World Cup quarterfinal action kicks off when England battles Sweden at 10 a.m. ET from Samara Arena. The winner of this all-European battle will advance to the 2018 World Cup semifinals, while the loser will be sent packing. England enters Saturday's showdown at -115 money line favorites, meaning you'd need to bet $115 on an English victory to win $100. Sweden enters this match at +375 (wager $100 to win $375), while a draw in regulation is at +235. The over-under on total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup fixture is 2.

The model knows England advanced past Colombia in the Round of 16 in a thrilling penalty shootout. It was the first time England has won a penalty shootout at a major tournament since 1996, when The Three Lions defeated Spain at the European Championships.

England went up 1-0 in the second half against Colombia before conceding a late goal to force extra time. England's goal was scored by its captain, Harry Kane, who has netted six goals in his first three World Cup appearances for England. Kane enters Saturday's showdown against Sweden in top goal-scoring form and the 1-7 favorite for the 2018 Golden Boot. He has scored 14 goals in 10 appearances for England under current manager Gareth Southgate.

But England can't look ahead of this strong Swedish team that earned a trip to the quarterfinals with a 1-0 win over Switzerland. Sweden knocked off Mexico 3-0 in group play and hung tough with Germany in a 2-1 loss.

