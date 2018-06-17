World Cup 2018: Switzerland vs. Brazil odds, expert picks, and insider predictions

Brazil comes into its opening match of the 2018 World Cup with hopes of capturing its sixth trophy. The Brazilians square off against Switzerland on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET in Group E action. Brazil enters Sunday's showdown as a -245 money line favorite, meaning you'd need to wager $245 on a Brazilian victory to win $100. Switzerland enters as an underdog at +750 (risk $100 to win $750), while a draw is at +370. The Over-Under for total goals in this 2018 World Cup match is 2.5.



Before you make your 2018 World Cup picks, you need to see what European soccer expert David Sumpter has to say. The British mathematician is the author of "Soccermatics: Mathematical Adventures in the Beautiful Game," a book explaining how math works inside the sport.



Together with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model, which reads current odds and team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. Since its inception nearly three years ago, Soccerbot is up a stunning 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. It already called Argentina and Iceland playing to a draw on Saturday at +385.



Now, Sumpter's model has revealed the winner of Brazil vs. Switzerland, as well as many other opening-round matches, exclusively at SportsLine. We can tell you Soccerbot is predicting a high-scoring contest and is favoring the Over. Its strong money-line and spread picks can only be found at SportsLine.



Soccerbot has crunched all the pertinent stats and has factored in Brazilian striker Neymar having tallied four goals in the last World Cup. It also has considered the young Swiss attackers, notably Granit Xhaka and Haris Seferovic, who each scored in Rio four years ago.



During the 2014 World Cup, Brazil was stunned in the semis by Germany, 7-1, before dropping the consolation match to the Netherlands. Switzerland was knocked out of the Round of 16 by eventual runner-up Argentina, 1-0. Both are looking for revenge at Russia 2018.



The results of Sunday's 2018 World Cup match will most likely go a long way in deciding who will top Group E, which also includes Costa Rica and Serbia. The sixth-ranked Swiss enter play at 100-1 World Cup odds to win, while the Brazilians are one of the favorites at 9-2.

Switzerland may be an underdog in Sunday's World Cup 2018 match, but they are a team Brazil shouldn't take lightly. Switzerland enters the 2018 World Cup on a six-game unbeaten streak during which they secured positive results against several of the world's top teams. They played Spain to a 1-1 draw in their preparation for Russia 2018 and will be looking for another positive result against Brazil.



Switzerland hopes the influx of young talent and veteran leadership will be the right formula to test the Brazilians in its opening match.



So which hungry nation wins on Sunday? Or does it end in a draw? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong Brazil vs. Switzerland money line pick, all from a European football expert whose powerful is up 1,800 percent in less than three years.