World Cup 2018: Switzerland vs. Sweden odds, lines, expert picks, and insider predictions

It's an all-European battle at the 2018 World Cup to see who advances to the quarterfinals on Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET. Switzerland and Sweden meet at the 2018 World Cup in a win-or-go home match. And the World Cup odds indicate it could be a tight match. Sportsbooks have Switzerland listed at +170 on the money line, meaning you need to bet $100 on a Swiss victory to win $170. Sweden enters Tuesday's fixture at +200 (wager $100 to win $200), while a draw in regulation is also +200. The over-under on total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup match is 2. Switzerland is listed at 40-1 World Cup odds to win the entire tournament, while Sweden is 50-1.

Before you lock in your 2018 World Cup picks, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say. Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In nearly three seasons since its inception, the Soccerbot is up an incredible 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds.

The Soccerbot has been dialed-in during the World Cup knockout stage. On Sunday, it correctly predicted draws in regulation for Spain-Russia (+280) and Croatia-Denmark (+225) and on Monday it was all over Brazil and Belgium winning in regulation. Earlier, the model nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360) and predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275, just to name a few of its big calls. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the Soccerbot has digested the film, crunched the numbers and broken down every single player on Sweden and Switzerland. The model has released a very strong money-line pick, which it's sharing over at SportsLine.

The model knows Sweden wasn't threatened last time out, whipping Mexico 3-0 behind Ludwig Augustinsson's left-footed volley and captain Andreas Granqvist's penalty kick. The Blue-Yellow rallied behind teammate Jimmy Durmaz after his late foul cost Sweden in a 2-1 loss to Germany.

Making their first appearance in the knockout stage since 2006, the Swedes should benefit from the absence of two key Swiss defenders: captain Stephan Lichtsteiner and Fabian Schar. Both must sit after picking up their second yellow cards in the last game.

Switzerland opened its 2018 World Cup campaign with a point against 2018 World Cup favorites Brazil. The Swiss followed that positive result with another draw against Costa Rica and a victory over Serbia. It was the first time it had gone unbeaten in the World Cup group stage since 2006.

And Vladimir Petkovic's side enters Tuesday's knockout stage having lost only one of its last 25 matches, a 2-0 loss to Portugal in a World Cup qualifier in 2017. However, the Swiss will need to find the back of the net if they want to advance to the quarterfinals. Switzerland hasn't scored a goal in the knockout stage of a World Cup since 1954.

So which hungry nation wins Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong Sweden-Switzerland money-line pick, all from a European football expert whose powerful model is up 1,800 percent in less than three years.