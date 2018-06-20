World Cup 2018: The beer supply is reportedly running low at Moscow establishments
Whether fans are drinking to celebrate or drinking to forget, they're still drinking
It's only Day 7 of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and Moscow is already facing a major problem: It's reportedly running low on beer. Soccer fans from all over the world are congregated in the Russian capital to watch the World Cup, and those fans have one thing in common: Beer. Now, restaurants in Moscow are reporting that fans have depleted their beer supply, and it's taking longer to replenish, according to Reuters.
"We just didn't think they would only want beer," said an anonymous waiter at an upscale Russian restaurant that apparently is less than familiar with soccer's fans.
Restaurants aren't the only ones having their stocks depleted. Resupply is taking longer than a day because suppliers are also running low.
"There are really a lot of people in Moscow ... and they are all drinking," the waiter said. "It's hot, and it's football."
Several beer companies, including Heineken and Baltika, told Reuters they weren't impacted, while FIFA's World Cup sponsor, Anheuser-Busch didn't reply, per Reuters.
Of course, when you have stuff like this going on, your beer supply might take a hit:
For now, Russia should just be glad the United States didn't make the World Cup.
