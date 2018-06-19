World Cup 2018: The own goal is basically the leading scorer of the tournament so far

The 2018 World Cup has equaled the number of own goals that occurred in 2014 in Brazil -- and we're just one game into the second group stage. In a bizarre showing so far, Morocco, Australia, Nigera, Poland and Egypt all have an own goal to their name, and to make matters worse, in three of those matches the own goal was the difference.

We're now just one goal away from the record for most own goals. In 1998, players found their own net six times, all in the group stage. In fact, of the 46 own goals in World Cup history, 36 have been in the group stages, and only two have occurred past group stages since 1982.

The most recent in this World Cup was Egypt's own goal against Russia, which came in the 47th minute off Ahmed Fathi and gave Russia a 1-0 lead. It was the second own goal to occur on Tuesday, with Poland's Thiago Cionek also having a shot from Idrissa Gana ricochet off of him into his own net. That goal also put Senegal up 1-0.

Here's a recap of what we've seen so far.

June 15: Aziz Bouhaddouz, Morocco (90+5')

The first own goal, off Morocco's Aziz Bouhaddouz, may have been the toughest of the tournament. It came five minutes into stoppage time for the second half, and it ultimately gave Iran a 1-0 win in its opening match.

June 16: Aziz Behich, Australia (81')

Another late goal that ultimately ended up being the difference, this goal was retroactively taken from France's Paul Pogba and "awarded" to Australia's Aziz Behich. The goal gave France a 2-1 win over Australia late.

June 16: Oghenekaro Etebo, Nigeria (32')

The second own goal of the day gave Croatia a 1-0 win over Nigeria. A pretty header by Mario Mandzukic careened off of Oghenekaro Etebo and into the net in the first half. The score would ultimately stand in a tough loss for Nigeria.

June 19: Thiago Cionek, Poland (37')

Another wildly unlikely goal, this one looked more like a hockey deflection. After a screamer off the foot of Idrissa Gana hit Thiago Cionek of Poland, it sneaked in past the Polish keeper to put Senegal up 1-0. While that goal didn't end up being the game-winner, Senegal did go on to win 2-1.

June 19: Ahmed Fathi, Egypt (47')

Another own goal to open the scoring, Fathi tried to slide to break up a weird bouncer. However, the ball took a weird angle, and ended up in the Egyptian net to put Russia up 1-0, a lead it would later open up to 3-0. A Mohamed Salah penalty set the final at 3-1, Russia.