World Cup 2018 trophy presentation: Rain pours down on France players; Putin stays dry; Macron dabs with Pogba

France was named kings of world soccer on Sunday after defeating Croatia 4-2 in the 2018 World Cup final at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium. During the trophy presentation, a torrential downpour soaked the stadium spectators, and everyone on the field, including the players, high-ranking FIFA officials and presidents. It turned into a bunch of grown men rehashing their childhood years with a Slip 'N Slide, Russia president Vladimir Putin got an assist to stay dry and much more. Here are some of the best moments:

Torrential downpour takes over trophy celebration

Here are the players of France getting their medals, while greeting Putin, FIFA president Gianni Infantino, French president Emmanuel Macron and Croatia president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic. Oh, and don't forget to check out Putin's personal umbrella holder. How about letting the Croatia president stay dry?

Then the team was given the World Cup trophy by Infantino, who tried to make a quick escape from the rain:

#MundialTelemundo ¡Nunca olvidarán este momento! El arquero Hugo Lloris capitán de #FRA levantó la Copa del Mundo. pic.twitter.com/cjEhqlcfKU — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) July 15, 2018

Sliding into the World Cup party like ...

And then it was time to have some serious fun in the rain. Lucas Hernandez wasn't shy when it came to sliding in the grass.

He went full send. pic.twitter.com/JoQmuib0Fm — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 15, 2018

Others got in on the fun as well.

RT reuterspictures: French players slide on the field in the pouring rain after winning the #WorldCup. More images from the match: https://t.co/4TxDA9QSLu #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/mLLBoLhS8F — Ramon Morell (@ramonmorell) July 15, 2018

It was almost as good as Diego Maradona's ahead of the 2010 World Cup:

Dab on 'em

Why not? Paul Pogba and Benjamin Mendy got president Macron to dab in the locker room after the match, and you just knew that was going to happen.

They really made Macron dab pic.twitter.com/9wVZZx4OeL — Amal (@amalwae) July 15, 2018